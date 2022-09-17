WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Twitter users slam ‘VILE’ fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute’s silence

Sports
By Merry
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 42
1663439493 572 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 43
1663439494 228 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 44
1663439496 910 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 45
1663439497 495 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 46
1663439499 513 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 47
1663439500 979 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 48
1663439501 631 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 49
1663439502 95 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 50
1663439503 598 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 51
1663439505 850 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 52
1663439506 754 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Twitter users slam 'VILE' fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute's silence 53

Fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium heard screams during the minute of silence before Tottenham’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The minute’s silence – which was followed by a rendition of the national anthem – was interrupted by audible screams from supporters, although it is unclear whether they were fans of the home or away team.

A tribute was paid to Queen Elizabeth II with this weekend’s round of competition, the first since her death on Thursday, September 8.

Fans at Tottenham's duel with Leicester heard the minute of silence interrupted
Fans at Tottenham's duel with Leicester heard the minute of silence interrupted

Fans at Tottenham’s duel with Leicester heard the minute of silence interrupted

And the actions of a select few in attendance have sparked outrage on Twitter, with those seeking to break the show of respect being harshly criticized on the social media platform.

One Twitter user was clearly shocked by what was heard before kick-off on Saturday, writing: “I just walked into the start of the Leicester v Tottenham game with absolutely disgusting language towards the Queen in a minute’s silence. CONSISTENT! You should be ashamed of your fans @SpursOfficial @LCFC.”

A second shared in the shock, adding: ‘For the small number of Spurs/Leicester fans who have not been silent for a minute during the silence before the Queen, you are an embarrassment to both club and country. Damn’

1663439493 572 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439493 572 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439494 228 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439494 228 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
Harry Kane had written a personal tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death
Harry Kane had written a personal tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Harry Kane had written a personal tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

And another seemed to ponder the Spurs support interruptions, saying: ‘Embarrassed and disgusted buy some of my fellow Spurs fans at the stadium who couldn’t keep a minute of silence’, accompanied by an angry emoji.

A fourth also suggested the home fans could be to blame: “A few fans let the whole club down in that minute’s silence. Embarrassed to be a Spurs fan after that,” followed by an emoticon showing a palm.

But a fifth Twitter questioned the logic of responding to screams during a minute’s silence, asking, “Spurs – Why do you hear so many people yell “shut the f*** up” as loud as possible in a minute of silence?

‘Isn’t it better to shake your head in disgust or glance at them? I don’t understand how hard it is to show respect for 1 minute.’

1663439497 495 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439497 495 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439499 513 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439499 513 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439500 979 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
1663439500 979 Twitter users slam VILE fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who
This weekend's round of play is the first since the Queen's death on September 8
This weekend's round of play is the first since the Queen's death on September 8

This weekend’s round of play is the first since the Queen’s death on September 8

Clubs across the country have come together to work together in the wake of the Queen’s death, observe a minute’s silence before kick-off in tribute, and even play the national anthem.

Players and officials have been officially advised, issued in a statement from the Premier League, to wear black armbands when returning from competition 12 days after the last game ended.

However, viewers were almost unanimous in condemning the actions of those who chose to violate the mark of respect, regardless of which side the fans supported, even noting how broadcasters were quick to cover up the disrespect.

One viewer said, “Fans talk disrespectfully about the silence.”

A second added: “A minute of silence at Spurs so bad it had to be muted on 5live.”

Referees have been advised by the Premier League to wear black armbands this weekend
Referees have been advised by the Premier League to wear black armbands this weekend

Referees have been advised by the Premier League to wear black armbands this weekend

Another Twitter user wrote: “Audible screams (?) during the minute of silence for Spurs v Leicester so that the producer of at least the US coverage turned up the white noise to deafening levels.”

One user, eager to know which side the fans are ruining the tributes from, wrote, “So whose fans disrupted the minute of silence at Spurs.

Spurs of Leicester. Idiots.’

But a fifth fan was quick to point out that the actions of a select few clubs do not represent the views of the clubs in question: “So a few at Forest and now a few at Spurs, disrupting the minute of silence.

Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds have been postponed due to police shortages
Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds have been postponed due to police shortages

Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds have been postponed due to police shortages

“A few out of many thousands DO NOT DETERMINE the entire support of either club.”

One user, eager to know which side the fans are ruining the tributes from, wrote, “So whose fans disrupted the minute of silence at Spurs. Spurs of Leicester. Idiots.’

While football has quickly shown its collective respect, there have been several instances of games where a minority of fans were unable to show their respect, audibly interrupting the tribute.

And parts of the support at Dundee United’s SPL clash with Rangers could be heard singing vicious chants such as ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ and whoops during the silence could be heard from the far end at Rangers’ Ibrox.

Chants of 'Lizzie's in a box' were heard in the end during the minute of silence
Chants of 'Lizzie's in a box' were heard in the end during the minute of silence

Chants of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ were heard in the end during the minute of silence

Sections of Dundee United fans interrupted the minute of silence before their game against Rangers
Sections of Dundee United fans interrupted the minute of silence before their game against Rangers

Sections of Dundee United fans interrupted the minute of silence before their game against Rangers

The vast majority of the crowd took the minute of silence in Ibrox impeccably. in heed
The vast majority of the crowd took the minute of silence in Ibrox impeccably. in heed

The vast majority of the crowd took the minute of silence in Ibrox impeccably. in heed

Rangers fans, who had turned Ibrox into a Union Jack flag in a show of affection for the Queen before their Champions League match with Napoli on Wednesday, reacted with loud boos before breaking out into a rendition of the national anthem.

Similarly during Friday’s game between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground, silence was greeted with some home fans shouting ‘You Reds’, and others telling them to ‘be quiet’, according to Sports post‘s reporter at the stadium, Adam Shergold.

At Villa Park, however, the silent tribute to Her Majesty was impeccably perceived by both home and traveling supporters, as suggested by reports.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa's race day program paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II
At Villa Park, Aston Villa's race day program paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

At Villa Park, Aston Villa’s race day program paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Nottingham Forest City Ground hosted Fulham in one of the first league games back
Nottingham Forest City Ground hosted Fulham in one of the first league games back

Nottingham Forest City Ground hosted Fulham in one of the first league games back

PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT

All Premier League matches between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 September will provide the League, clubs and fans with an opportunity to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in honor of her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and the world .

Players and match officials wear black armbands as a sign of respect and gather with managers at the center circle for kick-off.

Fans are asked to observe a minute of silence followed by the national anthem, God Save The King.

Large screens and LED perimeter signs will display tributes to Her Majesty and flags in the grounds will be flown at half-mast.

When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans are invited to cheer on The Queen’s 70-year reign.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Alex Hales’ strained relationship…

Merry

Masood credits his T20 evolution to…

Merry

Harry Kane pens a personal tribute to…

Merry
1 of 4,437

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More