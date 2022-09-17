Twitter users slam ‘VILE’ fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who interrupted minute’s silence

Fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium heard screams during the minute of silence before Tottenham’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The minute’s silence – which was followed by a rendition of the national anthem – was interrupted by audible screams from supporters, although it is unclear whether they were fans of the home or away team.

A tribute was paid to Queen Elizabeth II with this weekend’s round of competition, the first since her death on Thursday, September 8.

And the actions of a select few in attendance have sparked outrage on Twitter, with those seeking to break the show of respect being harshly criticized on the social media platform.

One Twitter user was clearly shocked by what was heard before kick-off on Saturday, writing: “I just walked into the start of the Leicester v Tottenham game with absolutely disgusting language towards the Queen in a minute’s silence. CONSISTENT! You should be ashamed of your fans @SpursOfficial @LCFC.”

A second shared in the shock, adding: ‘For the small number of Spurs/Leicester fans who have not been silent for a minute during the silence before the Queen, you are an embarrassment to both club and country. Damn’

And another seemed to ponder the Spurs support interruptions, saying: ‘Embarrassed and disgusted buy some of my fellow Spurs fans at the stadium who couldn’t keep a minute of silence’, accompanied by an angry emoji.

A fourth also suggested the home fans could be to blame: “A few fans let the whole club down in that minute’s silence. Embarrassed to be a Spurs fan after that,” followed by an emoticon showing a palm.

But a fifth Twitter questioned the logic of responding to screams during a minute’s silence, asking, “Spurs – Why do you hear so many people yell “shut the f*** up” as loud as possible in a minute of silence?

‘Isn’t it better to shake your head in disgust or glance at them? I don’t understand how hard it is to show respect for 1 minute.’

Clubs across the country have come together to work together in the wake of the Queen’s death, observe a minute’s silence before kick-off in tribute, and even play the national anthem.

Players and officials have been officially advised, issued in a statement from the Premier League, to wear black armbands when returning from competition 12 days after the last game ended.

However, viewers were almost unanimous in condemning the actions of those who chose to violate the mark of respect, regardless of which side the fans supported, even noting how broadcasters were quick to cover up the disrespect.

One viewer said, “Fans talk disrespectfully about the silence.”

A second added: “A minute of silence at Spurs so bad it had to be muted on 5live.”

Referees have been advised by the Premier League to wear black armbands this weekend

Another Twitter user wrote: “Audible screams (?) during the minute of silence for Spurs v Leicester so that the producer of at least the US coverage turned up the white noise to deafening levels.”

One user, eager to know which side the fans are ruining the tributes from, wrote, “So whose fans disrupted the minute of silence at Spurs.

Spurs of Leicester. Idiots.’

But a fifth fan was quick to point out that the actions of a select few clubs do not represent the views of the clubs in question: “So a few at Forest and now a few at Spurs, disrupting the minute of silence.

Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds have been postponed due to police shortages

“A few out of many thousands DO NOT DETERMINE the entire support of either club.”

While football has quickly shown its collective respect, there have been several instances of games where a minority of fans were unable to show their respect, audibly interrupting the tribute.

And parts of the support at Dundee United’s SPL clash with Rangers could be heard singing vicious chants such as ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ and whoops during the silence could be heard from the far end at Rangers’ Ibrox.

The vast majority of the crowd took the minute of silence in Ibrox impeccably. in heed

Rangers fans, who had turned Ibrox into a Union Jack flag in a show of affection for the Queen before their Champions League match with Napoli on Wednesday, reacted with loud boos before breaking out into a rendition of the national anthem.

Similarly during Friday’s game between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground, silence was greeted with some home fans shouting ‘You Reds’, and others telling them to ‘be quiet’, according to Sports post‘s reporter at the stadium, Adam Shergold.

At Villa Park, however, the silent tribute to Her Majesty was impeccably perceived by both home and traveling supporters, as suggested by reports.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa’s race day program paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Nottingham Forest City Ground hosted Fulham in one of the first league games back