Twitter users slam Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for using VIP lane to view Queen’s coffin

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been charged for allegedly queuing to see the Queen in state.

The presenters of ITV daytime program This Morning were seen on camera feed Friday morning after using press accreditation to ensure they didn’t have to wait 13 hours to enter Westminster Hall, as former England footballer David Beckham did.

The backlash began on Friday night after both Beckham and ITV stablemate Susanna Reid of the pair refused to use queue jump, opting to wait their turn.

Outraged fans accused Schofield, 60, and Willoughby, 41, of lack of ‘ordinary decency’ and said they should be ashamed of themselves.

Some were so angry that they called on This Morning for the couple to be fired from their jobs.

ITV insisted yesterday that they were there to report from the hall and that some of them would be featured there in this Tuesday’s program – which will be broadcast after the Queen’s funeral.

The channel also confirmed that the pair filmed mourners queuing to pay their respects before and after they entered the VIP entrance – but at no point did they join them.

The broadcaster said they didn’t walk past the coffin, but instead stood for 30 minutes in the press room, which is much further away.

Television insiders also expressed surprise at why This Morning would be showing a report from the Queen’s Secretary of State at Westminster Hall the day after her funeral and funeral, making Tuesday old news.

ITV responded by saying the pair – who have personal assistants and a large production team – failed to send their accreditation requests in time to go earlier.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘So Phil and Holly quickly got to the coffin and didn’t have the decency to queue up alongside many elderly or British citizens or even David Beckham. They should be ashamed and ashamed of themselves, it’s not Alton Towers.’

Another said, ‘Holly and Phil. Hang your head in shame. I was totally disgusted by your ‘queue jumping’, no excuse for that.’

The hashtag #thismourning was also trending on Twitter, as well as Schofield’s advertising slogan “We buy any car.com” was changed to “we jump any queue.com”.

Former England footballer David Beckham was praised for standing in line for nearly 14 hours

Beckham was praised for arriving at 2am on Friday morning to join the queue and waiting nearly 14 hours before he could pay his respects to the Queen.

Reid, 51, who is the presenter of Good Morning Britain, waited seven hours with her mother on Thursday.

An ITV spokeswoman said: ‘This morning had press accreditation and like other media, Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government officials. They didn’t make it past the queen’s coffin.

“They were there along with a host of other broadcasters and national press for an item that will air on Tuesday. All allegations of inappropriate behavior are absolutely false.”