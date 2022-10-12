Twitter users issue furious warnings to Halloween fans NOT to dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but social media is already in an uproar over the chances of people dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer in October.

The Real-life Serial Killer and Cannibal is expected to be one of the best costumes this year, thanks in large part to the Ryan Murphy drama “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which has become Netflix’s second most popular series of all time. .

The show, which stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, has been criticized for glorifying the notorious killer who killed and ate 17 victims in Ohio and Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991.

People are being warned not to dress up as real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (left) for Halloween this year. Instagram user Sophia Casanova recently shared a throwback photo of herself posing as the killer (right)

The renewed interest in Dahmer and his crimes has led people to warn others not to wear a blonde wig and gold glasses this Halloween, explaining that dressing up as the deranged serial killer is a slap in the face to his victims’ families.

“The constant lack of remorse for Dahmer’s victims on social media leads me to believe that a lot of people are going to dress up as Jeffery Dahmer and his victims for Halloween and that’s so sick,” one person tweeted.

Another added: ‘I urge people not to dress up as Jeffery Dahmer for Halloween. We get that there’s a cool new Netflix show about him, but this guy was a real killer who doesn’t deserve the credit.”

“FFS, please don’t do “Cosplay” or dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. Stop idolizing a horrific human being who has committed horrific crimes. It’s f**king weird,” someone else insisted. “Also, go to therapy to work through your weird obsession. That is not healthy.’

The renewed interest in Dahmer and his crimes is causing people to take to Twitter to criticize anyone who thinks about dressing up as a serial killer in October

Others argued that people should be “beaten up” for dressing up as the serial killer while exposing his crimes and the real crime junkies who idolize him.

“If you see someone Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween please beat them up,” one Twitter user wrote, while another commented: “If I see SOMEONE dressing up as [Jeffrey] Dahmer for Halloween, hands are being thrown, I’m not sorry.’

Despite the backlash brewing, there have been a number of Dahmer costume tutorials shared on TikTok in recent weeks.

Some clips show how important pieces of the killer’s wardrobe can be easily purchased online, including versions of his signature gold-framed glasses.

Critics claim dressing up as Dahmer is a slap in the face for his victims’ families

People have also shared photos of their Dahmer costumes from the Halloween past in anticipation of October 31.

Instagram user Sophia Casanova recently posted a split photo of himself pretended to be the killer when he had his mugshot taken.

The snapshot, which was from five years ago, is said to have been removed from the platform. Casanova reposted it last month, writing, “I worked too hard to get censored!”

Dahmer is considered one of America’s most terrifying serial killers, having murdered 17 men and boys — many of whom were young, gay African Americans — during his 13-year murder spree.

A Twitter user wore her Dahmer costume in 2020, a year after dressing up as the infamous killer for Halloween

His victims ranged from age 14 to 33, and many of his murders involved necrophilia and cannibalism. He was convicted of 16 of his murders in 1992 and was sentenced to 16 life sentences.

In November 1994, he was beaten to death with a metal bar by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Peters, 35, admitted in one year interview with Netflix that portraying Dahmer in his new series was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

The actor said he was “very scared” to take on the role because of the serial killer’s horrific past, explaining that during filming he had to go to “dark places” to get into the mindset of a monster.

“It was so overwhelming that it all really happened that it was important to be respectful of the victims, the victims’ families, to try to tell the story as authentically as possible,” he said.