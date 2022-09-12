Twitter users could lose access if the firm’s two data centers go dark

Some Twitter users could soon be out of service if the company loses data centers in Georgia and Oregon, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN that claims the social media platform lost a major center in California earlier this month.

The memo, which CNN says comes from Carrie Fernandez, the company’s vice president of engineering, says Twitter’s Sacramento data center is down due to extreme heat and executives are monitoring facilities in Atlanta and Portland.

The California center was reported to have been lost on September 5, resulting in the total shutdown of physical equipment at SMF [Single mode Fiber].’

The other data centers are operational, but Fernandez wrote that if they also experience an outage, the company “may not be able to send traffic to all Twitter users.”

Twitter set up shop in Atlanta in 2014, renting an 80,000-square-foot in a nearly one-million-square-foot store, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

This is an important feature because it is specifically designed to speed up the service and make it more reliable for users.

It is not known exactly where the exact location of the data center is, as Twitter is known for keeping a close eye on its facilities. Nothing is known about its Portland location.

However, all data centers must be at a specific temperature for systems to work, and the extreme heat in California has shut down downtown Sacramento.

California saw at least two weeks of high temperatures that were the highest on record for August and September, and Sacramento registered 116 degrees Fahrenheit at its highest.

Portland experiences temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees while Atlanta is in the 80s.

The current status of the data centers is not known and Twitter has not yet released the statements in the memo.

Not only is the social media platform battling the heat, it’s also facing a six-day trial with billionaire Elon Musk.

Twitter is suing Musk and asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company. Musk has filed a counterclaim and a trial is set to begin the week of October 17.

In a statement about the court’s recent ruling, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement: “We are hopeful that winning the amendment motion will bring us one step closer to the truth coming out in that courtroom.” .’