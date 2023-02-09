Twitter, the Post and a free press: The First Amendment doesn’t outlaw stupidity

We don’t want to make a habit of defending our crosstown rivals at the New York Post, but just as the newspaper’s reporters (and readers) are now being wronged by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s continued minor boycott over his displeasure on an editorial, Twitter was wrong to block tweets from the Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s mysterious laptop in October 2020.

The First Amendment insists that the government shouldn’t interfere with the Post’s freedom to publish whatever bullshit they want (which they often do), but Twitter’s stupid move didn’t violate the Bill of Rights. In 2020, Twitter was a public company, making its own business decision to block tweets from the Post’s Hunter Biden story. And then Twitter gave in after a day.

James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, sits as senior member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

It was a very bad call from Twitter, sparking conspiracy theories put forward yesterday by suspected Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability that the FBI was behind the blocking of tweets about the laptop story. Even though Donald Trump was president at the time, the Deep State FBI was secretly against him and had Twitter destroy the Post’s scoop to protect the Bidens. And it goes on, that if Twitter hadn’t messed with those 24 hours, somehow Trump would have beaten Hunter’s dad Joe in the election. Sure, so goes the twisted thinking of too many of those GOPers, Trump defeated Biden, but the election was stolen.

We’re lost in that tangled maze, but it still doesn’t excuse Twitter’s gaffe.

And now that it’s privately owned by Elon Musk, who was praised by several Republicans at the hearing, Twitter may be making more bad decisions, as it did yesterday by imposing confusing limits on who can tweet how much and how often. Musk can do whatever he wants with his $44 billion asset. He would be wise not to block the press.