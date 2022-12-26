Twitter suppressed information about covid from doctors and experts

Newly released documents detail how Twitter executives attempted to censor “inconvenient” COVID data by discrediting doctors and experts who spoke out against vaccines.

In the latest installment of Twitter Files, journalist David Zweig revealed how the Trump and Biden administrations pressured Twitter executives to censor information that was “true but inconvenient.”

Using its pull, Zweig writes, the government was able to discredit doctors and experts, and suppress the freedom of speech of ordinary users on Twitter, even if they cited the Center for Disease Control’s own data.

The Biden administration was even able to remove former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson from the platform for his tweets questioning mRNA vaccines being developed to eradicate the virus.

The documents provide more context about how the government infiltrated the social media giant to suppress certain stories.

Twitter executives suppressed the opinions of medical and scientific experts, according to the most recent Twitter archives.

According to documents released Monday, the Trump administration met with executives from Twitter, Google, Facebook and Microsoft seeking “help from tech companies to combat misinformation” about “grocery store careers… that could fuel panic buying and behaviors. ‘ in the early days of the pandemic.

Then, as the Biden administration took over, he focused on tackling “misinformation” about vaccines, targeting high-profile vaccine skeptics like Berenson.

In the summer of 2021, Zweig writes, Biden said that social media companies were “killing people” for allowing misinformation about vaccines, and just hours later, Berenson’s account was suspended.

He was banned from the platform the following month and eventually sued (and settled) with Twitter.

As part of the legal process, Twitter was forced to publish internal communications showing how the The White House pressured the company to take action on Berenson.

But the Biden administration was apparently “very angry” that Twitter had not done more to remove other accounts and pushed executives to do more.

“Twitter executives did not fully capitulate to the wishes of the Biden team,” Zweig tweeted Monday.

“A thorough review of internal company communications revealed that employees often discuss moderation cases in great detail and with more care than the government has shown toward free speech.

“But Twitter suppressed views, many from medical and scientific experts, that conflicted with official White House positions.

“As a result, legitimate findings and questions that would have broadened public debate have disappeared,” Zweig wrote.