Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk’s $44B takeover bid 

Twitter shareholders voted to sell the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion, a deal the billionaire is now furiously trying to end.

Twitter said a preliminary shareholder vote count on Tuesday found a majority to accept Musk’s April 25 offer to buy the company for $54.20 a share.

Shares of Twitter rose 2 percent after the vote to $42.30 — but remained priced well below deal terms, indicating significant uncertainty among investors about making it through the buyout.

Musk has fought tooth and nail to pull out of the deal, alleging that Twitter lied about the prevalence of fake accounts on the site. The dispute will go to court in Delaware next month.

Hours before the shareholder vote, Twitter’s former security chief reinforced Musk’s criticism by telling Congress that the company is plagued by weak cybersecurity that leaves it vulnerable to exploitation by “teenagers, thieves and spies.”

Twitter whistleblower Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to lay out his allegations

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to explain his allegations.

“I’m here today because the Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors,” Zatko said as he began his affidavit.

“They don’t know what data they have, where they are and where they come from, so it’s not surprising they can’t protect them,” Zatko said. “It doesn’t matter who has the keys if there are no locks.”

Zatko said that “the Twitter leadership ignored its engineers,” in part because “their executive incentives drove them to put profit before safety.”

In his testimony, however, Zatko never mentioned “bots,” the fake spam accounts central to Musk’s criticism of the company.

When Zatko started his testimony, Musk tweeted an emoji with a box of popcorn on it. He later tweeted, without further explanation: ‘My tweets are being suppressed!’

He later tweeted a GIF featuring a scene from the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which a farmer character protests that he is being “oppressed.”

Musk has nearly 106 million followers on Twitter and his Tuesday tweets seemed to get fewer comments and “likes” than usual.

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question from DailyMail.com on Tuesday afternoon.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal can be seen above. The company is suing Musk, vowing it will force him to complete the acquisition on agreed terms

Musk has seized Zatko’s claims and also cites an alleged severance payment to Zatko in his latest letter to the Twitter board demanding that his takeover bid end.

In Friday’s letter, Musk’s attorneys said Twitter’s failure to ask for his consent before paying $7.75 million termination fee to Zatko and his attorneys violated the merger agreement, which limited when Twitter could make such payments.

The payment, including $7 million for Zatko, “cannot be cured” and Musk is therefore “under no obligation” to complete the merger, the letter said. A copy was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Twitter labeled Musk’s latest attempt to pull out of the deal as “void and illegitimate.”

Musk has also sued Zatko, and a judge has ruled that his claims could be used in next month’s trial to settle the buyout dispute.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that Musk could use Zatko’s claims that Twitter was hiding security and data privacy vulnerabilities.

However, the judge declined to delay the start of next month’s trial, as requested by Musk’s lawyers.

A Twitter spokesperson said at the time: “We look forward to presenting our case in court from Oct. 17 and intend to complete the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk.”

Twitter fired Zatko in January, citing “ineffective leadership and poor performance.”

Zatko’s lawyers have dismissed Twitter’s claim, claiming instead that he was fired after clashing with top executives who refused to acknowledge his platform security concerns.

Zatko’s allegations are now considered the wildcard in Musk’s lawsuit with Twitter, which legal experts argue strongly otherwise.

“Once both parties go to court, it will be a high risk/high reward scenario for both parties, with the key X variable now being the Zatko whistleblower claims,” ​​Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

“We continue to see the Zatko situation as a Pandora’s Box scenario for Twitter.”

If the court focuses on the fact that the world’s richest man refused to collect facts typically associated with high-money mergers, Zatko’s allegations could be disputed.

If Twitter wins in the trial, the judge could order Musk to pay billions of dollars to the company as compensation for the withdrawal, or even to complete the purchase.