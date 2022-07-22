Twitter revenue unexpectedly drops 1% in latest quarter

Twitter posted a surprise drop in revenue on Friday amid fierce competition from Apple and TikTok in a weakening ad market, as the company faces a legal battle with Elon Musk over its $44 billion buyout deal.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, compared to $1.19 billion a year earlier.

Analysts expected $1.32 billion, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

The results come after Snapchat parent Snap Inc posted weak results and declined to make a prediction, citing “incredibly challenging” conditions as advertisers cut spending.

Story in development, more to come.