Twitter reacts as Nate Diaz opens as massive underdog in fight with Khamzat Chimaev

UFC fans have predicted the demise of Nate Diaz after the veteran fighter stunned the MMA world by signing to take on undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279.

The fight serves as the culmination of the ongoing dispute between Diaz and UFC president Dana White, with the Stockton fighter accusing the company of holding him hostage as he nears the final fight of his deal.

With bookmakers taking an outright win from Diaz to 8/1, if the former UFC lightweight title challenger can weather the disruption, it would be one of the biggest wins in the organization’s history.

The fight is yet another example of the veteran’s willingness to take on some of the division’s most dangerous opponents, with eight of Diaz’s last 11 UFC enemies fighting for the UFC title during their career. whether they have won.

Biggest Underdog Wins in UFC History Dobson beats Agapova: 19/2 Serra beats SAP: 17/2 Holm beats Rousey: 8/1 Peña defeats Nunes: 7/1 Jackson beats Barry: 7/1

Chechen-born Swede Chimaev has been recognized as one of the most violent prospects to enter the UFC in recent years.

After debuting with relatively little fanfare in 2020, Chimaev amassed a 3-0 UFC record in less than three months, before continuing to cement his status as one to watch at 170 pounds with wins over Li Jingliang and former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

A win for Chimaev would likely catapult his already burgeoning MMA career into superstardom and set off a confrontation with current UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev was quick to respond to the news of his upcoming fight with Diaz on Twitter, ominously telling ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto that he will “arrange Nate Diaz’s funeral with the UFC.”

Borz followed up on these comments by sharing a preposterous image of himself presiding over a funeral, with the inscription on the headstone: “Nate Diaz 2004-2022,” alluding to the American’s professional MMA career.

Many Twitter users also expressed reservations about Diaz’s chances in the upcoming match.

YouTuber @Troydan took to social media to give his assessment of the fight: ‘You just heard the news…… RIP Nate Diaz’

Twitter user @oasismma wrote: “Nate Diaz has signed his death warrant and will fight (being mauled by) Khamzat Chimaev in the 5 round main event of UFC 279 on September 10. I am delighted. This is sooo perfect. My favorite fighter will be the one who puts an end to Nate Diaz. What a gift.’

Another user joked: ‘Dana White is going to kill Nate Diaz like it’s Game of Thrones’

@DovySimuMMA added: ‘nate diaz is such a huge underdog to khamzat chimaev i put some money on nate diaz if he wins i buy the ufc with the money’

Another user wasn’t so thrilled with the match: ‘Khamzat went from finishing guys in 10 seconds to losing Burns and now fighting a literal punching bag. Dana protects his new golden child’

It is rumored that after leaving the UFC, Diaz will face the social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul in the squared circle.

Paul chimed in on the fight news via his Twitter account, declaring: ‘Betr [sic] believe I put my money on Nate Diaz to win against fake Khabib.’

The YouTuber has had a war of words with Diaz in the past, and the latter’s free agency after his latest UFC appearance could spark a showdown between the two.

Diaz has stated that he plans to pursue opportunities outside of the UFC after his contract expires.

The former title contender has been with the promotion since winning the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007.

Over the next 15 years, Diaz has won 25 fights in the UFC’s lightweight and welterweight divisions, taking out victories over the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Conor McGregor.