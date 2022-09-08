Twitter pulls vile tweet by critical race theory professor mocking the dying Queen

Twitter has deleted a series of despicable tweets written by a professor of critical race theory who mocked Queen Elizabeth II just hours before her death, prompting thousands of people, including Jeff Bezos, to reprimand her for the brazen words.

Uju Anya is an ‘anti-racist’ teacher and associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and she caused outrage after calling the ailing queen the head of a “stealing, raping, genocidal empire.”

Writing shortly before the queen’s death was announced, Anya said she hoped the monarch’s final hours of pain would be “unbearable.”

Her horrific insult has sparked outrage and has shed light on previous attempts by hundreds of people to fire the outspoken academic from her teaching job over her violent, racist words.

In a disgusting tweet, now deleted by Twitter, modern language teacher Anya wrote: ‘I heard the supreme ruler of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be unbearable.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but contempt for the monarch who oversaw a government that supported the genocide that massacred and expelled half of my family and whose current people are still trying to overcome the consequences, you may star wish.

“That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***** generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she oversaw a government that sponsored the genocide that my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony.’

Twitter later removed the posts for breaking their rules.

Her Majesty passed away today at the age of 96. She died surrounded by members of the royal family in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Her vile words about the queen were criticized online by thousands, including billionaire Bezos.

Jeff Bezos said, ‘This is someone who is supposedly working to make the world a better place? I do not think so. Wow.’

Journalist Piers Morgan also added, “You disgusting disgusting idiot.”

One horrified user said, ‘Don’t expect that from you, just expect decency, respect for such a loss. If you can’t give that right now, you’re a disgrace to a human being.’

Another added: ‘You’re just so rude and ill-mannered. You speak of someone who has just passed with such a mean and contemptuous remark.

Hundreds of people criticized the blunt professor for her comments about the queen’s last hours

The “anti-racist” professor has faced accusations of racism in the past for the words she’s used online — and in one case, the Foundational Black American organization has petitioned to have her removed from Carnegie Mellon University.

Anya, who claims to be an expert on “diversity, justice and inclusion,” was called out for using an ethnic slur, meaning “cotton pickers” or “wild animals.”

The petition to have her fired garnered nearly 800 signatures.

It read, “Dr. Uju Anya may not use the Carnegie Mellon University Department of Modern Languages ​​platform to further promote systemic racism through her blatant use of ethnic defamation on social media when referring to Foundational Black Americans.

“This is a step backwards in our fight to destroy systemic racism and discrimination for all people if institutions allow professors to become comfortable with the use of language as a weapon against people of color by people of color.

“Society MUST hold all people equally accountable and we call on Carnegie Mellon University to take action against this kind of blatant behavior to protect the reputation and integrity of the Higher Education Institution.”

A person who signed the petition said the professor is not to be trusted with children.

They added: “I’m worried about the kids. She is not to be trusted with children. I wouldn’t want racists of any color to teach my kids.’

Another added: ‘She should be fired. She is absolutely not allowed to teach black American students. She is a danger to every black American she comes in contact with. BURN HER NOW!’

And a third person, who signed the petition for the university to have her dropped, said, “She’s a hypocrite and an ethnic bigot.”

The vicious academic also found himself in hot water when he mocked the death of YouTuber Kevin Samuels in May 2022.

Samuels, who had 1.42 million YouTube subscribers and nearly as many Instagram followers, was best known for his controversial dating advice. He passed away earlier this year.

But in the wake of his death, she wrote: “Kevin Samuels told men their value was in their wallets. He died in a 1BR subtenant with less than $1K to his name, no partner, friend, or descendant to claim him, only begging and borrowing his poor mother to bury his disgusting carcass.”

‘You really are not a woman with so much hatred in your heart and we certainly don’t need that with women who hold high positions in our society. Horrible!!’

A third social media user, disgusted by the words, said: “There is always someone seeking attention in the midst of tragedy, which you might understand if the target was a hated public figure, but these comments are disgusting, and of a verified blue checks also into account. You should be ashamed.’

In addition to Anya and her despicable words, a slew of people took to social media to attack and mock the Queen when news came in of her tragic death. Millions around the world mourn the loss of Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Ebony Elizabeth Thomas, an associate professor in the School of Education at the University of Michigan, wrote: “Telling the colonized how to feel about the health and well-being of their colonizer is like telling my people we should worship the Confederacy.” .

“Respect the dead” when we all write these Tweets *in English.* How did that happen, hm? We just chose this language?’

Responding to her tweet and alluding to their happiness at the Queen’s death, former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo said: “I can’t imagine what my Irish grandparents would feel.”

Political reporter for the Washington Post, Eugene Scott, also put forward the idea that talking about the British Empire and its ramifications was the appropriate topic of conversation while the beloved Queen lay on her deathbed.

He wrote: ‘Real question for the “now is not the right time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism”: when is the right time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism?’

Like Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic, “Journalists are tasked with putting legacies in full context, so it’s entirely appropriate to examine the Queen and her role in the devastating impact of ongoing colonialism.”

Today at 1:30 p.m. EST, the Queen’s death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.

The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son, King Charles, takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign, which saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone likely never to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, who became king after the death of his mother, said: ‘We mourn the passing of a beloved Sovereign and a much-beloved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”