Twitter offers incentives for advertisers, matching $500K in spending.

Twitter offers major incentives to advertisers to spend money on the platform as a way to lure them back after Elon Musk’s buyout prompted 50 of them to back out.

The social network offers advertisers who post at least $500,000 in “incremental spend” to match 100% of their spend — capped at $1 million — according to an email viewed by the Wall Street Journal.

Musk’s platform is reeling after dozens of advertisers, including Chipotle, Wells Fargo, Verizon and Nestle, have halted or completely halted their ad spend.

The new advertising offer is only valid for purchases that expire before the end of this year, the log. However, many brands aren’t biting because of social network security concerns, executives from four of the largest global media agencies told Ad age.

Ads make up about 90% of Twitter’s revenue — it accounted for $4.5 billion of its $5.08 billion in 2021 revenue — and Musk previously complained about advertisers leaving because they were pressured by activist groups to to do that.

The California-based company has endured a number of setbacks since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, including the failed rollout of its Twitter Blue subscription service. For a fee, brands or users can pay a fee to access certain services and be verified as legitimate.

However, in the initial release, a number of users took advantage of the feature to impersonate major brands and send tweets that in some cases drove stock prices down.

Twitter has paused the program and said it will be relaunched with more precautions and color-coded checkmarks to differentiate between verified accounts for businesses and those for regular users.

The long list of companies that have halted spending includes General Mills, General Motors, Hilton Worldwide, Whole Foods Market and Yum! Brands.

Musk previously accused Apple in a series of tweets of cutting spending on the platform. On Wednesday, the mogul tweeted that he cleared the air with Apple CEO Tim Cook while visiting its starship-style headquarters in Cupertino, California.

