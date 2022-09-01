Twitter is testing an Edit tool that lets users amend tweets up to 30 minutes after posting them

<!–

It’s been one of the most requested features since Twitter launched in 2006, and now the app has finally confirmed it’s testing an editing tool.

Twitter has begun internal testing and will soon be expanding the testing to some users of its Twitter Blue subscription service.

The company announced early this year that it was working on a tool that would allow users to edit tweets after they’ve been posted, which is “our most requested feature yet.”

The company said tweets can be edited “a few times” in a 30-minute window immediately after they’re published, and edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp and label to indicate that the original message has been modified.

Users can click to view a tweet’s edit history, which lists previous versions.

Twitter said it’s important to tag tweets and allow access to a message’s history because “they help protect the integrity of the conversation and make a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

In a blog post, the social media company said the feature would remain in a testing phase for some time, with only a few users, as it analyzes how it’s being used.

Some critics have warned that it could be exploited by bad actors who want to spread disinformation.

“Like any new feature, we’re deliberately testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us process feedback and identify and resolve potential issues,” Twitter wrote in its blog post.

“This includes how people can abuse the feature. You can never be too careful.

Later this month, we will extend access to Edit Tweet for Twitter Blue subscribers.

“As part of their subscription, they get early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter.

“The test will initially be localized to a single country and will expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet.

“We’ll also pay close attention to how the feature affects the way people read, write and use tweets.”

Available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription service that offers users additional features not available to the general public.

The news will be music to the ears of many Twitter users who have been advocating for an editing tool for years.

One user tweeted, “Twitter adds everything that isn’t needed, but doesn’t include the edit tweet option.”

Another added: “Seriously, why doesn’t Twitter have an edit function.

“Just about every tweet I find AFTER the fact is a typo and it drives me crazy. It is that it Twitter? Are you trying to drive me crazy?’

And one joked, “If Twitter brings an “edit tweet” feature, we’ll all be geniuses.”