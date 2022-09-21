Twitter has lost NINE PERCENT of its 8,200 staffers since Elon Musk announced takeover

<!–

Twitter has lost about nine percent of its 8,200 employees in the months since Elon Musk announced his takeover bid, as many employees have blamed the mogul’s behavior and public statements for their departures.

Employees were told in April that their jobs were safe for six months, but the company reportedly locked down its product division over fears that someone would “go rogue” and push something harmful out the door in response to Musk’s acquisition.

When Tesla’s CEO spoke to employees in June about his intention to buy the platform for $44 billion, which he has since tried to wind down, there had already been rumblings of discontent from employees, and dozens had given their notice.

In late August, the company told employees that its attrition rate — which is the rate at which employees leave — was 18.3 percent. Generally, companies prefer to keep this rate close to 10 percent, especially in the perk-filled and high-paying tech industry.

Twitter’s number of employees was 7,500 in February, per company information, and the company added a few hundred more employees in the following months. But people familiar with its hiring practices told Insider that the workforce has now shrunk by 9 percent

Twitter employees have fled the company by the hundreds since Elon Musk, right, announced his takeover offer in April. Left: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

“We’re really starting to feel it now,” one current employee told the business publication, referring to the impact of attrition — when employees quit and aren’t replaced — on individual teams.

The person said some teams have lost up to a third of their personnel.

Employees told Insider that they receive “last day” emails and notes several times a week from colleagues who are leaving the company.

Twitter even cited high employee turnover in its ongoing legal battle with Musk as a detrimental effect of the mogul’s attempt to back out of his planned buyout.

Many workers’ restricted stock units became fully vested in August, meaning they could cash out their shares, pushing up revenue even more, the sources noted to Insider.

Still, company executives reportedly didn’t expect so many people to leave.

One employee told Insider that there is now talk of “backfilling” positions, which means replacing a departing employee as quickly as possible, whether they left the company or simply moved into a new role internally.

At the all-hands meeting, Musk criticized the company’s work-from-home policy, reiterated his views on allowing people to say what they want on the platform and said he hoped Twitter could reach one billion users worldwide – nearly four times its current user base.

The Californian company currently has over 150 vacancies posted on LinkedIn.

“General morale is so low,” one worker who recently left Twitter told Insider. “But sure enough, people started leaving because of Elon.”