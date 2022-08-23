Twitter has ‘extreme deficiencies’ that are a risk to national security, whistleblower claims

<!–

Twitter has “extreme, glaring flaws” in its security that make it a huge risk to national security and democracy, a whistleblower claimed.

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, the former chief of security for the social media company, disclosed the bomb to Congress and federal agencies last month.

He claimed that the tech giant is being completely mismanaged with too many staff being given access to central controls and the most sensitive information without adequate oversight. CNN reported.

Mudge is pictured as a witness for the Senate hearing on government computer security in 1998

Zatko, reporting directly to the CEO, said senior executives have covered up the platform’s biggest vulnerabilities, even claiming that one or more employees could work for foreign intelligence agencies.

The whistleblower said bosses have misled board and regulators about the security flaws that have left it susceptible to hacking, manipulation and disinformation.

In claims that will bolster Elon Musk’s legal offer, Zatko also said Twitter chiefs lack the resources to know how many bots are on the site.

Tesla’s CEO claimed the platform was dishonest about the number of bots and fake accounts among its 238 million daily active users, then pulled out of its $44 billion takeover deal.

Zatko, who previously worked at Google and the Department of Defense, also claimed that Twitter doesn’t reliably delete user data after an account is canceled, often because staff has lost track of it.

According to his revelation, Zatko had a tense relationship with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over Jack Dorsey (pictured) in November

His colorful career began in the 1990s, when he simultaneously performed covert work for a government contractor and was one of the leaders of Cult of the Dead Cow, a hacking group infamous for releasing Windows hacking tools to spur Microsoft on its security. to improve.

He was hired at Twitter to recommend changes in structure and practices to strengthen security.

He said at the time that he will investigate “information security, site integrity, physical security, platform integrity – which is starting to touch on platform abuse and manipulation – and engineering.”

But he was fired in January for what the company claimed was poor performance.

The tech wizard said he tried to flag the vulnerabilities to the board before going public.

Zatko claimed Agrawal (pictured last month) and his staff constantly discouraged him from giving a full report of the security concerns to the board

Twitter told CNN: “Mr. Zatko was fired from his senior executive role at Twitter more than six months ago due to poor performance and ineffective leadership.

“While we have not had access to the specific allegations referenced, what we have seen so far is a narrative about our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and which lacks important context.

‘Mr. Zatko’s accusations and opportunistic timing seem designed to draw attention and harm Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter, and we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

He claimed that Agrawal and his staff constantly discouraged him from giving a full report of the security concerns to the board.