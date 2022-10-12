Twitter gives conservative news greater visibility than liberal content, study finds

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



After the death of George Floyd in May 2020, large demonstrations broke out in the United States. Although the murder sparked protests at the time, the wider Black Lives Matter movement fought against police brutality and for criminal justice reform, using Twitter as a tool for spreading information.

Activists on both sides of the political spectrum can use social media to get their message out and that too. Yet they use it in strikingly different ways, face different constraints in the process, and experience varying degrees of sensitivity to information shared in that way.

To learn more about how this dissonance — known as ideological asymmetry — plays out on Twitter, researcher Sandra González-Bailón of the University of Pennsylvania and colleagues from the University of Padua and Fondazione Bruno Kessler (FBK) in Italy and the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill analyzed data surrounding those extensive summer protests of 2020. They found that Twitter gives more visibility to politically conservative news than content with a liberal slant, findings they share. PNAS Nexus.

“We were surprised,” said González-Bailón, an associate professor at Penn’s Annenberg School for Communication. “Previous work has shown that Twitter users tend to have a liberal bias. But we found that the news most often shared across the board has a right-wing bias. This increases the visibility of conservative voices, even in context of protest mobilizations with liberal goals.”

The work follows research conducted by González-Bailón and Manlio De Domenico, then of FBK but now at the University of Padua, comparing the influence of bots and verified Twitter accounts during the 2017 struggle for Catalan independence in Spain and the 2018 yellow vest protests in France. The researchers found that for those controversial political events, verified media accounts played a “more visible and central role” in spreading information.

“Here we went one step further,” says González-Bailón. Instead of focusing on misinformation, they, De Domenico, FBK postdoctoral fellow Valeria d’Andrea and Deen Freelon of UNC Chapel Hill instead focused on the flow of coverage in the US during the 20 days between May 28. 2020 – three days after George Floyd died – and June 16, 2020.

Specifically, they looked at the content of 1.3 million tweets, protest event data collected by the Crowd Counting Consortium, web browsing data focused on content reach estimates and audience-based ideology scores, and the reliability of news sources. from a journalism and technology company called NewsGuard.

One thing the researchers wanted to do is compare what happened on the street with the information going on Twitter. They also wanted to identify the political leanings of the news shared on platforms reporting the mobilizations. To do this, they derived the ideological makeup of the audience consuming that news. “If a news broadcast is mainly attended by a conservative audience, we assign it a conservative label,” says González-Bailón. “Then we go to the Twitter data.”

She and colleagues identified each tweet with a link that took users to a news source. They did not analyze the message content, but instead focused on the prevalence of newscast references.

“Most of the resources shared on Twitter as these events unfolded led to right-wing domains. You have no equivalent on the left,” says González-Bailón. “And it’s not just about the number of posts with URLs; that’s a measure we use to show that there are more URLs pointing to right-wing domains. It’s also about engagement. Users were more likely to respond to right-wing sources.”

González-Bailón says the findings provide evidence to support the anecdotal claim that right-wing voices dominate on social media, even in the context of movements with progressive causes like Black Lives Matter. She and colleagues are currently trying to determine if the same bias is occurring on Facebook and other social media sites.

They also hope to understand the why of all this. “Conservative voices are gaining prominence in online spaces. The root of this is what we should investigate next,” she says. It’s probably a combination of algorithms and social reinforcement feeding each other, she says, but it’s something the researchers are trying to untangle. “We still care about disinformation and we absolutely need to fight it,” she says. “But if these sites give more visibility to one side of the ideological divide, we need to know that too and understand the consequences.”

More information:

Sandra González-Bailón et al, The benefit of the law when sharing news on social media, PNAS Nexus (2022). Sandra González-Bailón et al, The benefit of the law when sharing news on social media,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgac137

Provided by the University of Pennsylvania

