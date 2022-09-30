Twitter founder pushed for at least a YEAR to get Elon Musk to join the social media giant’s board

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey had pushed for Elon Musk to be on the company’s board for at least a year and resigned from the company when he was initially turned down.

Newly released texts of Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk revealed that Dorsey had contacted Tesla’s CEO in March when he bought 9 percent of the company’s shares.

In texts dated March 26, Dorsey liked Musk’s characterization of the Twitter algorithm as “hidden corruption,” and agreed that the richest man in the world should be the one to take the reins of the company after his departure in May. .

“I wanted to talk to you about it after everything was clear, because you care a lot about it, you understand its importance, and you could definitely help in immeasurable ways,” Dorsey told Musk.

‘Before, when we had the activist input, I tried my best to get you on our board, and our board said no. That was the moment when I decided that I needed to work to leave, despite how difficult it was for me.

Dorsey also condemned the company’s decision to remove Musk from the board, writing: “I think the main reason is that the board is very risk averse and saw adding you as more risk, which I thought was completely stupid and upside down”.

Along with Dorsey’s endorsement of Musk, the texts also revealed the rift between SpaceX CEO and Twitter boss Parag Agrawal, as well as messages from various celebrities congratulating Musk on his takeover offer.

When Elon became Twitter’s largest shareholder in early April, he began texting Agrawal about how best to integrate into the Twitter team.

While the two appeared to be on friendly terms, with Agrawal even texting Musk to get his approval on his tweet announcing his addition to the board on April 5, things quickly fell apart when Musk continued to criticize Twitter.

After he tweeted ‘Is Twitter dying?’ on April 9, Agrawal reprimanded Musk, who noted that the company’s “senior” accounts rarely tweeted.

Agrawal wrote: ‘You are free to tweet ‘Is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter, but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me improve Twitter in the current context.

“The next time we talk, I’d like you to provide some perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it’s hurting our ability to work,” he continued:

“I hope the AMA helps people get to know you, understand why you believe in Twitter, and trust you, and I’d like to see the company get to a place where we’re more resilient and not distracted. but we’re not there right now.

Elon turned to Agrawal and wrote: ‘What did you do this week? I will not join the board. This is a waste of time.

“I’ll make an offer to take Twitter private.”

Just two days after the texts, Musk was pushed off the board, again, with the billionaire taking out his frustrations in texts with Jason Calacanis, a tech investor and podcaster.

While Calacanis criticizes Twitter’s product plans as “dog shit,” Musk agrees, mocking Agrawal’s apparent lack of leadership at such a critical time.

“By the way, Parag is still on a 10 day vacation in Hawaii,” Musk wrote.

‘No reason to cut it short…on his first tour as CEO (!!!),’ Calacanis wrote. ‘Shouldn’t he be in a war room right now?!?’

“Does making occasional zoom calls while drinking fruit cocktails at the Four Seasons count?” Musk replied.

In an April 26 message, just a day after a deal was struck for Musk to buy the social media giant for $44 billion, Dorsey offered to smooth things over between Agrawal and Musk.

“I want to make sure Parag is doing everything he can to see his goals through to the end,” Dorsey wrote to Musk. “He’s really good at getting things done when given a specific direction.

‘Would it make sense for you and him to make a call and discuss the next steps and be very clear about what is needed?’

After Elon agreed and thanked him for his help, Dorsey wrote, “I won’t let this fail and I’ll do whatever it takes.” It is too critical for humanity.

Musk, however, went on to express his frustration with Agrawal’s management, saying the Twitter CEO was “moving too slowly and trying to please people who won’t be happy no matter what he does.”

Dorsey replied: ‘At least it was made clear that they can’t work together. That was enlightening.

Along with the drama among the billionaires, the texts also showed Musk being approached by various celebrities regarding his takeover bid.

Podcast host Joe Rogan was one of the first to message Musk, asking the world’s richest man if he was going to do anything about Twitter’s banning practices.

“Are you going to free Twitter from the censorship-happy crowd?” Rogan asked on April 4.

“I will provide advice, which you can choose to follow or not,” Musk replied.

When Musk was expected to announce that he would buy the social media giant, Rogan texted him again to show his support.

“I really hope you have Twitter,” Rogan wrote. If you do, we should have an amazing party.

A few days later, CBS journalist Gayle King reached out to Musk to try to get the Tesla CEO to sit down and talk with her about his plans with Twitter.

King told Musk that she supported his proposal for an edit button on Twitter, writing, “We all say shit we regret.” [and] I want to recover in the heat of the moment.

Musk responded a few days later, joking, “Maybe Oprah would be interested in joining the Twitter board if my offer is successful.”

