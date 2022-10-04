Twitter finally starts rolling out its edit button

Twitter has finally started rolling out its most requested feature – the ability to edit tweets.

The social media platform has announced that the Edit button will now appear for Twitter Blue users in three countries – Canada, Australia and New Zealand – giving them a chance to fix typos and make corrections.

Twitter Blue is the platform’s subscription service at $2.99 ​​per month that gives access to exclusive features.

This means Twitter users who don’t subscribe to Blue won’t have access to the Edit Button, although the tool may see a wider rollout in the future.

Twitter Blue is not available in the UK, so Brits will have to wait longer before they can edit their tweets.

Twitter announced earlier this year that it would bring the Edit button to Twitter Blue, and began testing it with a small group of users in September.

After the successful test, it will finally be rolled out in the three countries.

“Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia and New Zealand!,” tweeted Twitter Blue’s official account.

‘We’re excited to continue expanding this test into new markets – can’t wait to hear what you think!’

Twitter said a rollout of the Edit button in the US is ‘coming soon’. MailOnline has contacted Twitter about when Twitter Blue (and the Edit Button) will be coming to the UK.

The edit button lets users edit their tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of posting.

Edited tweets are marked with a small pen symbol, so it’s clear to all Twitter users that the original tweet has been changed.

Users are also able to view previous versions of the tweet, creating a publicly available record of what was said and protecting the “integrity of the conversation,” according to Twitter.

As an example, Twitter user Owen Williams (@ow) edited his tweet to read: ‘Did I pay for twitter blue just so I could edit this tweet? Yes.’

By clicking on the tweet, users can view the edit history. In this case, Williams’ original tweet was lyrics from Rick Astley’s 1987 smash hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

TWITTER BLUE In 2021, Twitter officially launched its subscription service Twitter Blue in four countries – the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Twitter Blue, which is available for iOS, Android and the web, charges users a $2.99 ​​monthly fee to access exclusive features, including ‘Undo tweet’, which gives users a chance to cancel tweets if they think of other . Twitter Blue also includes bookmarks, which allow users to save individual tweets in folders, and Reader Mode, which converts threads of tweets into an article-like view.

In a blog post last month Twitter said the Edit Button is its ‘most requested feature to date’, but it seems not all users think it’s a good idea.

Twitter user @jonkudelka wrote: ‘Twitter with an edit feature = absolute pandemonium and I’m here 100% for it.’

Meanwhile, @keano81 wrote: ‘Twitter editing feature is the end of days. And no, I’m not being dramatic. You are unprepared for the chaos this will cause.’

One of the potential problems with letting users edit their tweets is that they could change the content of their post once it has been heavily endorsed by likes and retweets.

This can lead to untold confusion and misinformation, which is something social media platforms strive to avoid in an age of fake news.

Twitter’s blog post also pointed out that Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to features so the company can test them before they become more widespread, suggesting the Edit button could be coming to the free version of Twitter.

Twitter Blue was created in an attempt to attract more people and increase revenue with former CEO Jack Dorsey at the helm.

Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter CEO last November, had been adamant for years that an edit button would not come to Twitter.

Twitter was believed to be influenced by Elon Musk, who in April asked his Twitter followers about the creation of an edit button.

At the time, Musk was looking to buy Twitter and had become the largest single shareholder in the social network.

Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, retweeted Musk’s poll saying: ‘The implications of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a poll in April asking his followers if they wanted Twitter to have an edit button