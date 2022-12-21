Twitter colluded with Pentagon to run network of fake accounts around the world

Twitter worked with the Pentagon to promote fake accounts in the Middle East that praised US policies, but it has come forward – despite the social media company insisting it was making “joint efforts” to “stop government-sponsored platform manipulation on detect and thwart’.

The collusion spanned at least four years, from 2017 to 2020, and saw top Twitter executives come into contact with military intelligence over “a secret online PsyOp campaign” — promoting accounts, including one that claimed the U.S. drone bombings in Yemen have only killed terrorists.

The revelations were made by Lee Fang, who published the eighth installment of what is being dubbed the Twitter Files on Tuesday.

The Pentagon partnered with Twitter to promote accounts tweeting pro-American content in the Middle East

Fang, a San Francisco-based journalist who writes for The Intercept, follows stories published since the beginning of the month by reporters Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.

“Despite promises to shut down secret state-run propaganda networks, Twitter documents show the social media giant has directly supported the US military’s influence operations,” Fang wrote.

Behind the scenes, Twitter gave approval and special protection to the US military’s online psychological influence operations.

Despite knowing that Pentagon propaganda accounts used secret identities, Twitter hasn’t suspended many for about 2 years or more. Some remain active.’

Fang pointed to emails showing that the collaboration with the Pentagon began at least five years ago.

An official from the US Central Command, CENTCOM, wrote to Twitter executives on July 26, 2017.

Nathaniel Kahler asked the executive of the public policy team to approve the verification of one account and “whitelist” a list of Arabic-language accounts “that we use to reinforce certain messages.”

Kahler wrote, “We have some accounts that aren’t indexed by hashtags — maybe they’re marked as bots.

“Some of these had built up a real following and we hope to save that.”

Kahler added that he would be happy to provide more paperwork from his office or SOCOM, the acronym for US Special Operations Command.

At the time, according to sources who spoke The interceptionTwitter worked to spam all accounts dealing with extremists, especially those affiliated with the Islamic State.

Kahler sent a spreadsheet to the Twitter team of 52 accounts asking for “priority service.”

Among the accounts singled out for preferential treatment was the since-deleted @yemencurrent, who claimed US drone strikes were “accurate” and killed terrorists, not civilians.

The report also praised the US-Saudi-backed attack on Houthi rebels in that country.

Other accounts supported US-backed armed groups in Syria and promoted anti-Iran messages in Iraq — another discussed legal issues in Kuwait, Fang reported.

On the same day Kahler sent his request, Twitter engineers were discussing setting up a separate tag for the accounts — a move that Twitter insiders told Fang was highly unusual.

Kahler told Twitter that the accounts would all be “USG-attributed, Arabic-language accounts tweeting about pertinent security issues” — but many of the accounts did not, in fact, mention that they were operated by the US government.

At least one of the accounts, @mktashif, now deleted, was a “deep fake,” with a computer-generated profile picture and AI-crafted content.

Another account, @althughur, also now deleted, posted anti-Iranian and anti-ISIS content aimed at an Iraqi audience, The Intercept reported.

The account initially stated its CENTCOM link, but then switched to an Arabic phrase meaning “Euphrates Pulse.”

The former Twitter employee told The Intercept they were surprised to learn of the Department of Defense’s shifting tactics.

“It sounds like DOD was doing something shady and definitely not in line with what they presented to us at the time,” they said.