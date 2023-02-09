Twitter Blue subscribers in the US can now post tweets up to 4,000 characters

‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk has made another massive change to Twitter, increasing the character limit on tweets more than 10 times.

People in the US who subscribe to Twitter Blue, the platform’s £8-per-month subscription service, can now post tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter made the change Wednesday night, but a few hours later said the site isn’t “working as expected” and tried to fix the problem.

It’s unclear whether the significant character limit update caused the technical issue, which left some users unable to tweet or follow other accounts.

Musk later admitted: “Today several internal and external problems at once. Should be back on schedule later tonight.”

On Wednesday evening, Twitter announced that Twitter Blue subscribers in the US will be able to post tweets of up to 4,000 characters, instead of just 280.

Two and a half hours later: Twitter announces that the site is not working as it should and is working to fix the problem

Twitter originally announced the character limit change in a long tweet more than 1,200 characters in total.

Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? We know many of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to tweet everything at once,” it read.

“We get that, so we’re introducing longer tweets!”

Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before increasing it to 280 in 2017 when Jack Dorsey was still in charge.

But Musk — who bought the company and took over as CEO in October — thinks longer tweets are more convenient than writing and reading a long “thread” — a series of interconnected tweets.

While Twitter users who aren’t subscribed to Twitter Blue can’t post tweets longer than 280 characters, they can see tweets that do.

They just need to click “See more” to view the full length of the tweet, so ultra-long tweets don’t take up much screen real estate as people scroll through their feeds.

Users can also reply, retweet, and quote a longer tweet, regardless of whether they are a Twitter Blue subscriber or not.

Musk is increasingly tweaking the social media platform, adding exclusive features to Twitter Blue in an effort to get people to hand over their money.

Twitter Blue costs £8 / $8 (excluding VAT) per month and adds a blue tick next to the username as an indicator that the account “has an active subscription” and is not a bot account.

Musk (pictured) thinks longer tweets are more convenient than writing and reading a lengthy “thread” — a series of connected tweets

Twitter Blue also includes custom app icons, the ability to post longer videos, the ability to undo a tweet immediately after posting, and, for subscribers in select countries, the ability to edit tweets.

And from Wednesday it will also offer the ability to post 4,000 character tweets if you’re in the US, though this will likely roll out to Twitter Blue subscribers in other countries as well.

It seems unlikely that 4,000 characters would become available to Twitter users who don’t pay for Twitter Blue, as it would discourage people from signing up for the subscription.

MailOnline has reached out to Twitter for comment, though there has been no response from the company’s communications department since Musk laid off his staff last fall.

Due to the bug on Wednesday night, users began reporting seeing a message that read “speed limit exceeded” — meaning they had reached the site’s limit on the number of tweets or new accounts following within a certain period of time.

According to Twitter’s help pageusers typically need to tweet 2,400 times to reach the daily limit – certainly enough for even the most ardent Twitter user.

Twitter said it has the limits in place to ease pressure on the site and make it run more smoothly, but many users reported seeing the message while well below the limits — some said they hadn’t tweeted before that day, which indicates a bug in the system.

Twitter acknowledged the issue Wednesday night, with the platform’s official support account tweeting, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We are aware and are working to resolve this.”

The platform is enforcing limits for all users as part of its effort to “relieve some of the pressure on the behind-the-scenes part of Twitter and reduce downtime and error pages.”

Since Twitter’s acquisition in late October and the layoff of more than half of the platform’s 7,500-strong global workforce, experts have questioned Musk’s and skeleton staff’s ability to keep the social media giant online.

Musk has derided such suggestions, but these tightened restrictions suggest there is some concern within Twitter about the platform’s ability to handle high traffic rates.

The help page also says the new limits “may be temporarily reduced during periods of heavy site usage.”