Twitter alternative Hive shuts off to address major security issues

by Jacky
Hive Social, one of the microblogging platforms that gained popularity after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, has gone offline while fixing some major security vulnerabilities.

In the days following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, many users fled to alternative microblogging platforms, such as Mastodon and Hive, adding millions of new users virtually overnight. But with increased popularity came more scrutiny.

