Twitter allowed FBI to become ‘belly button’ for intelligence agency demands to ban accounts

The latest Twitter documents revealed that the CIA had issued warnings about a book claiming that Joe and Hunter Biden were committing corruption in Ukraine.

Following an analysis of what led to Twitter’s partnership with the FBI, journalist Matt Taibbi’s latest Twitter Files dump details how that partnership enabled the agency to become the “belly button” for filtering government demands.

Those demands included a message from the CIA warning of a new book by former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin containing allegations of corruption by the US government, particularly by the Bidens.

“We assess with great confidence that members of a Russian influence organization, led at least in part by Russian intelligence, were aware of a production plan related to an upcoming book in the summer of 2020,” the report read.

“While it is unclear at this time how involved Russian intelligence might have been in the creation or promotion of this book, it is known that they commissioned the same influential organization to disseminate similar information during previous operations.”

The latest trove from the Twitter files revealed that the CIA had sent warnings about a book claiming that Joe and Hunter Biden (above) participated in corruption in Ukraine

In “True Stories of Joe Biden’s International Corruption in Ukraine,” deposed former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin repeated allegations about the Bidens’ alleged misconduct.

It’s unclear whether Twitter took any action against the book, debunking Shokin’s claims amid intense investigation into the Bidens’ alleged conflict of interest.

It is unclear whether Twitter has taken action against the book “True Stories of Joe Biden’s International Corruption in Ukraine.”

Shokin served as Ukraine’s top prosecutor from 2015 to 2016 before being fired for allegedly turning a blind eye to corruption.

His book reiterates his claims that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden was a board member, paid Hunter millions of dollars to prevent prosecutors from tackling corruption at the company.

He further claimed that Joe Biden himself ordered Shokin fired before he could solve the case, but reports indicated that Hunter was never involved in any investigation.

While Hunter’s role at Burisma raised concerns about conflict of interest at the time, the corruption allegations have since been debunked, despite claims to the contrary by Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly admitted earlier this year that he had failed to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

The new Twitter files also revealed that the social media company had a falling out with the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) in February 2020.

According to the internal memos, the young intelligence service signaled that Russian and Chinese misinformation was being spread about the corona virus.

The GEC highlighted accounts such as “Russian personas and proxies” who “described the coronavirus as an engineered bioweapon,” blamed “research conducted at the Wuhan Institute,” and “attributed the appearance of the virus to the CIA.”

While Twitter tried to crack down on who had access to former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth, who was coordinating intelligence agencies’ requests, the GEC decided to make its own misinformation findings public.

Along with a list of 5,500 accounts that the GEC claimed would “amplify Chinese propaganda and disinformation about COVID,” the agency released a list of nearly 250,000 such accounts to the public, much to Twitter’s dismay.

“Roth viewed GEC’s move as an attempt by the GEC to use information from other agencies to ‘insert itself’ into the content moderation club, including Twitter, Facebook, the FBI, DHS and others,” wrote Taibbi.

The Twitter files also showed that former chief of security Yoel Roth (above) attempted to undermine the Trump administration’s agency by flagging misinformation

Internal memos show the FBI’s willingness to serve as a funnel for intelligence agencies

Essentially, the FBI should act as the “belly button” to relay requests between intelligence agencies and social media companies

After the fallout, the Twitter documents show that the FBI warned the company that the GEC wanted to be in the industry talks between social media leaders and intelligence agencies.

However, Roth seemed hesitant to admit the GEC because the agency, which operated under the Trump administration at the time, was too political, unlike the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, which Roth called “apolitical” in a May 6, 2020 message. ‘ mentioned. email.

“I think they thought the FBI was less Trumpy,” a former Defense Department official told Taibbi.

Roth also suggested in an email the following month that bringing the GEC to the table would pose “major risks” as the 2020 election heated up.

As the GEC and other agencies tried to provide more input, the FBI stepped in and offered to serve as a “conduit” for the rest of the intelligence community.