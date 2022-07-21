Twitch will now let streamers share info on banned users

Twitch is introducing a new security tool that allows streamers to share information about users they’ve banned from their chat. Shared Ban Info, as the new feature will be called, will allow streamers to work together to protect their communities from malicious actors.

Twitch describes the process on how Shared Ban Info will work here. The Shared Ban Info program, rolling out today, first requires streamers to submit a sharing request. You can request to share ban information with other partners, affiliates or mutual followers. Once that request is accepted, when a party bans a user from its channel and that user tries to chat in a channel where a Shared Ban Info connection has been established, that user’s posts will be flagged, allowing mods or streamers to get banned or simply can control that user.

Users banned on one channel are automatically restricted from chatting on another channel. Streamers need to change their settings to allow that user to chat normally, but they will always be flagged so they can be checked if necessary. Streamers also have the option to end Shared Ban Info relationships at any time.

This is one of the many new tools Twitch has implemented for the safety of its users. The Shared Ban Info program is an extension of the Ban Evasion Detection Tool rolled out in November that uses machine learning to catch people circumventing a ban.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of streamers and their communities,” Twitch said in its blog post about the new feature. “Being comfortable expressing yourself is one of the things that makes Twitch, Twitch, and that can only happen if people feel safe doing that.”