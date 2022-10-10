Twitch streamer breaks her BACK in two places after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer and porn star Adriana Chechik has to get a rod in her back after breaking it when she jumped onto concrete covered with foam cubes – a day after another person was injured in the same spot.

Chechik, who has approximately 803,000 followers on the streaming platform, attended the TwitchCon weekend event at the San Diego Convention Center, where the horrific event took place at a booth hosted by Lenovo Legion.

Footage showed Chechik participating in a risky activity atop a small platform three feet parallel to her opponent. The streamer held a noodle-like object and waved it at her challenger, hoping to knock her into the foam pit.

Within seconds, Chechik claimed the win and celebrated with a toe touch before landing in the pit and unable to get up.

‘You good?’ A man can be heard asking Chechik as she struggled to turn from her back.

“I can’t get up,” Chechik replied as a crow stared at her from everywhere.

Several people rushed to her care as she struggled to move.

‘No, no she’s fine,’ heard a female announcer joking in the background, oblivious to the seriousness of Czechik’s injuries.

“She landed on her tailbone,” you hear another man say to the nurse.

Chechik later posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown late Sunday night with the caption, “I live here now.” She needs surgery to get a swab in her back.

Lenovo Legion did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com for a comment.

The horrific injury occurred at this year’s TwitchCon in San Diego. Pictured: Twitch DEO and co-founder Emmett Shear on October 7

In a series of tweets, the influencer called out the operator of the booth, Lenovo Legion, for their “carelessness” in leaving the foam pit open after one person previously claimed to have been injured.

“Why did @LenovoLegion say you can dive in here?” she wrote while attaching a video from the company featuring the two stand announcers describing the fight between two men.

“They pitted on a second day after the first person injured his foot and ankle seriously enough to leave #twitchcon in a brace. Several people were injured and they kept the well open, they said to jump into the loot first.’

Participants were required to sign a waiver before participating in the activity.

Chechik remembered the moments she lay still as the medics rushed her out of the foam pit.

“Special shout out to the random EMT who wasn’t working, who got the workers at the booth to realize how badly injured I was and to keep me quiet and calm me down until others arrived. U rly made sure I didn’t cry a lot.’

She later added: “Last night was terrible, the pain I had felt like I’d rather die. This sucks.’

“I broke my tub in two places and am having surgery today to insert a meter rod for support. Send your support. When it rains, it pours and I definitely feel the rain now.’

Chechik has been very candid about her injuries on Twitter, criticizing Lenovo Legion for actively pursuing the risky despite another person having been injured the day before.

Another streamer named LochVaness was also injured at Lenovo’s booth on Saturday.

The streamer posted a video of herself in the same foam booth fighting her opponent before jumping out of the pit after winning. Instead of beating Lenovo, she took a hit on Twitch.

“I’ll never be able to rely on @Twitch on another convention in my entire life,” she later wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of how she sustained her injuries.

“Here’s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion stand.”

LochVaness jumps into the well and quickly drops her jaw before the video is cut.

She was hospitalized briefly before doctors believed she had not broken any major bones.

The streamer later posted a photo of her ankle frozen and raised on Sunday with the caption, “This is NOT how I wanted to spend Twitchcon Day 3.”

Many were outraged after the two incidents that happened at the weekend convention, especially after Twitch failed to close Lenovo’s booth following LochVaness’ injury.

“Holy sh** exemption or not, that’s irresponsible as shit not to have proper protection on the floor,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Terribly shocking,” wrote another. “I hope they all make a healthy recovery.”

“The well is an act of negligence, period. Foam blocks on concrete? They’re lucky no one fell head on,” said another.

One person said they suffered minor injuries from the well.

“I can confirm the pit was a little shallow – I hit my knee pretty hard, but not seriously the first time I got knocked off a stage,” one wrote. “I saw a lot of people diving into the foam pit on purpose, which was particularly worrying.”

Twitch did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com for a comment.