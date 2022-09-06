Twitch is driving young viewers to down energy drinks and other unhealthy snacks

Twitch is one of the world’s fastest growing social media platforms and experts warn that the platform could play a role in the US obesity crisis due to its rampant advertising of unhealthy snacks and drinks.

Penn State University researchers found that 15 percent of regular Twitch viewers reported craving for food items they believed to have been advertised on the platform, and eight percent actually bought the products. Industry research shows that the typical conversion rate for ads is less than five percent – Make Twitch promotions very successful.

However, many of the products advertised are unhealthy energy drinks, snacks and candies. Energy drinks like G Fuel, Red Bull, and Bang Energy have all become instantly recognizable products to any Twitch viewer, advertising major streaming personalities and esports organizations.

America is suffering from an obesity epidemic and the younger generations have not been spared. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 40 percent of Americans are obese and more than 70 percent are overweight. About one in five minors is also obese.

“Twitch recommendations can be worth many millions of dollars, and younger people — who are always attractive to advertisers — are shifting their attention from television to these more interactive forms of entertainment, often specifically to Twitch,” Travis Masterson, an assistant professor of nutrition at Penn State said in a statement.

The research team, which published its findings last week in Public health food, recruited 568 Twitch viewers via Reddit for the study. The study population consisted almost entirely of white or Asian males. Almost all participants were younger than 35 years old.

They were given three different questionnaires that measured how effective Twitch marketing was at making them aware of certain brands, whether it made them crave food items, and whether or not they would be willing to cater to those cravings by making a purchase.

Researchers found that 15 percent of participants craved some of the foods advertised on the live streaming platform.

More than half of those who were hungry responded to them and bought a food product that they saw advertised for them on Twitch.

The research team is concerned about these findings, as they indicate that Twitch viewers are more likely to buy the foods advertised for them. Many of these foods are also very unhealthy.

“In academic research, we’re catching up with food advertisers,” Masterson said.

‘Advertising is ubiquitous for a reason: it works and companies understand how it works. People tend to understand that children are prone to advertising, but we often like to think that once we grow up and start making our own decisions, adults are immune to the power of advertising.

“But advertising hasn’t grown into a $100 billion business in the United States because it’s ineffective. Advertising works on us, and on some of us it’s very effective.’

Realizing how valuable the market is, energy drink manufacturers in particular have made a huge investment in Twitch.

Describing its products as “gaming and esports energy drinks,” G Fuel has built an army of popular streamers under its marketing umbrella, including Felix “Pewdiepie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, JJ “KSI” Olatunji and Charles “Moistcr1tikal” White Jr – some of which even have their own custom flavors for sale under their own name.

Red Bull, one of the world’s top energy drink brands, has partnered with companies like Riot Games to sell special-branded cans featuring characters from the popular game League of Legends.

Bang Energy is a relatively new player in the market, but it has become hugely popular due to its heavy reliance on influencer marketing also.

Marketing research has also found that companies like McDonalds, Doritos and KFC – none of which are a bastion of healthy food – have also gained popularity on the platform.

As a gamer and Twitch viewer himself, Masterson says he’s concerned about how these brands can market themselves so effectively on the platform.

‘I’m a gamer. I’m on Twitch and part of these communities,” Masterson explains.

“It bothers me when I watch League of Legends, for example, and see a commercial for branded candies in the middle of the game. It bothers me because I know these ads affect people, including me.”

The age demographic of Twitch viewers is particularly young.

A report published by Flow chart last year it was found that 41 percent of viewers are between 16 and 24 years old and 32 percent between 25 and 34 years old. Only 10 percent of viewers are over 45 years old.