Twist in Simone Strobel murder case as police hunt two more German suspects

Two other suspects are being prosecuted for the alleged murder of German backpacker Simone Strobel in 2005 after her surfer boyfriend was charged with her murder on Tuesday.

Mrs Strobel, 25, went missing near a caravan park in Lismore before her decomposing body was found six days later.

Her murder was never solved, but her then-boyfriend Tobias Moran, now 42, was arrested this week and extradited from Western Australia to Sydney and charged with murder.

Moran’s lawyer appeared in court on Thursday to discuss his bail options as police revealed they are looking for two other suspects in Ms Strobel’s murder.

Detectives said they are working with German police to locate two more unnamed suspects, who they say helped Moran cover up the murder.

The former Tobias Suckfuell, has been living under his new name Toby Moran for over a decade with wealthy lawyer and yoga instructor wife Samantha Moran (pictured above) in Perth’s elite suburb of City Beach.

Chief Inspector Scott Tanner, the Richmond precinct commander, called on the two suspects to come forward.

“Obviously those two people know who they are,” he said. “It would be in their interest to contact the German authorities.”

Tanner said the charges against the couple will be complicit in murder and perverting the course of justice.

Moran will apply for bail from jail next week but didn’t appear Thursday via an audiovisual link in the local court of Downing Center in Sydney, when his case was called.

His lawyer Vivian Evans asked the magistrate to keep the bail application in Sydney due to “relevant parties flying out of Perth” and the logistical difficulties with handling the case in Lismore – where it will end.

Ms Evans said she was still working with the prosecutor on what bail terms might look like if they were granted.

Moran was formally denied bail until his request for release can be heard on August 3. The case will then be transferred to Lismore with the next court hearing date on September 28.

The now 42-year-old was traveling through Australia with Mrs Strobel when her body was found near a caravan park in Lismore in 2005.

The 25-year-old teacher was suffocated with a pillow or plastic bag.

The murder of Ms Strobel has remained unsolved despite the creation of a police force and the NSW government offering a $1 million reward in 2020.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Moran had been arrested in connection with the case after a NSW warrant was issued.

He has since been charged with murder and acting with intent to distort the course of justice.

He represented him in the Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday and attorney Tony Elliott said Moran had no previous known convictions.

Simone Strobel was found decomposed and covered in palm fronds, pushed through the fence of a boules court 90 meters from the caravan park where she and Mr Moran had camped with his sister Kathrin

The grieving parents of Simone Strobel (left) in Bavaria have been searching for answers for years since her alleged murder in 2005 after being last seen on CCTV (right) six days before her naked, decomposing body was found pushed through a fence in near the campsite of the Suckfuell siblings

While Mr Moran was led away in handcuffs to be extradited and faced with a Sydney court charged with murder, his wife Samantha (the couple together above) prepares to give birth to their third child in Perth

The fibro home owned by Samantha Moran’s family sits on a multimillion dollar knockdown street in the same suburb as her wealthy parents, John and Sandy

Tobias Suckfuell (above) in a NSW police interview after discovering his then-girlfriend’s body pushed through a fence near their campsite in Lismore

During an inquest in 2007, police said they believed Mrs Strobel had been murdered by Moran, who refused to return to Australia to testify at the inquest.

NSW coroner Paul McMahon found there was insufficient evidence to recommend charges but said he had a “very strong suspicion” that Moran, then known as Suckfuell, was involved in the murder.

Ms Strobel was on a night out with Moran and friends when she was last seen in Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on February 11, 2005.

Her body was found six days later, hidden under palm fronds on a sports field, less than 100 yards from the caravan park.

The authorities in Germany also offered a reward of 10,000 euros to German and Australian residents in 2014 with information about the death of Ms Strobel.

NSW Police Secretary Paul Toole said in Lismore on Thursday that the arrest marked “an important milestone and breakthrough” in the case.

“This murder shocked this community and it’s something the community has been looking for answers to for a number of years,” he said.

“We are one step closer to having answers for Simone Strobel’s community, family and friends.”