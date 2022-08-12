Twist in Queensland truckie’s campaign for toilets at Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling Facility

A long, hard-fought battle for privacy when nature summons a busy truck pit stop has taken another bizarre turn.

Truckie attorney Wes Walker has spent the past 14 months campaigning for the installation of toilet facilities at the Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling Facility west of Brisbane.

He brought his own porcelain throne, which he sat on in full view of passing motorists along the Warrego Highway, as part of a dramatic protest that gained widespread support.

Mr Walker thought he had finally won the ongoing saga when two portable toilets mysteriously turned up at the $18 million facility, only for the Queensland Department of Main Roads and Transport to demand the unauthorized toilets be removed and threatened to fine the responsible company.

The government has since back flipped and allowed the portaloos to remain on short notice, much to the relief of hundreds of drivers who use the facility to drop off heavy loads before continuing their journey.

Mr Walker has vowed to personally clean the toilets every day at his own expense, in the hopes that the toilets will remain a fixture.

Wes Walker (pictured) has indicated that his relief toilets will remain in the Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling Facility for the time being…

“It should be a human right to have a bathroom or toilet here,” the disabled retiree told Seven News.

‘When Mother Nature calls, especially with older people, you have to go to the toilet.

‘I clean the toilets every morning, because these people deserve that. I only say what they say.’

Fellow drivers are just as relieved.

“It’s better than doing it on the grass or in the paddock,” one man added.

Mr Walker denied being responsible for the portaloo that surfaced earlier this month

‘What do we have to do to get permission? It cost them (TMR) nothing,” he told Big Rigs National Road Transport Newspaper before the government backs off.

‘What should I do? I’ve tried hard and hard. Bless their hearts that did.

“People who wear this country are treated like second-class citizens. It must stop.’

Wes Walker campaigned for toilets in the facility west of Brisbane for 14 months by bringing his own porcelain throne to make a point

The Queensland Government praised the Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling facility as: a boost for the freight and heavy vehicle industry during the big unveiling last May.

The facility is designed to make it easier and more efficient for drivers to tear down and reconfigure their trucks before continuing across the Toowoomba Range of Brisbane.

But the state government faced a massive spray from drivers after forgetting to install toilets at the site.

The department argued that it did not want the facility to also be used as a rest area and that drivers could use the restroom facilities at the BP gas station down the road.

It also installed cameras to fine drivers who were caught leaving trash or unloading on the spot.

The two portable toilets will remain standing for now after a Queensland Government backflip, thanks to the perseverance of Wes Walker (pictured with the facilities)

“Well, may I say it gives me the creeps,” Mr. Walker told A Current Affair a year ago.

‘I’ll be honest, I’m a bit in tears… I’m an emotional man, this is wrong. She [truckies] are the lifeblood of the land.’

Queensland Roads Minister Mark Bailey confirmed on Thursday that the government will collect the bill for the portal bus at the facility shortly.

“We will continue to work to ensure that there is a permanent facility,” he said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the department for comment.

The Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling facility is used by hundreds of truck drivers to drop off their heavy loads before continuing their journey

The National Road Freighters Association Inc hailed Mr. Walker as a legend on behalf of the trucking industry.

“On behalf of the NRFA, including the transportation industry as a whole, we would like to thank Wes Walker for all his efforts to raise awareness about the lack of toilet facilities on the Gatton Pad,” it wrote on Facebook.

Your passion and never say die approach caught the attention of the right people and in the end common sense won out.

“Thank you Wes. You are a legend.’

However, another twist may come with the saga that is far from over.

The University of Queensland has agricultural programs and a research station on the surrounding land it owns nearby.

It has expressed concern about the biosecurity risk posed by human waste and litter from the toilets.