Twist in case of missing woman Kathleen Riethmuller as it emerges she may be ALIVE in Melbourne

A new twist has emerged in the case of missing Brisbane woman Kathleen Riethmuller, who disappeared from Sydney last October, with police revealing they believe she may still be alive and living in Melbourne.

Kathleen Riethmuller, 28, (pictured) has been missing since she mysteriously disappeared from Sydney’s northern suburbs last October

As part of Missing Persons Week, NSW Police have issued another call to locate Ms Riethmuller, who walked into Elephant Backpackers in the Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo on October 28 to make an overnight booking – to which she would never suffice.

She abruptly left reception without visiting her room before heading to the north of Sydney, where she was last seen on security footage visiting shops before walking along a busy road.

Hours later, Ms Riethmuller’s belongings, including her ID and bank cards, were left in a backpack on a street off Lane Cove 7 miles away, while her phone was discovered by another member of the public in a neighboring suburb.

Ms Riethmuller had been shopping in Artarmon around 11:40am on 28 October and was seen again in North Sydney at 2:30pm the same day, wearing a long-sleeved denim dress and black flats.

Police now suspect the 28-year-old may be alive and may be living in Melbourne.

NSW Police Minister Paul Toole said officers want to find Ms Riethmuller to ensure she is safe and sound.

“The ripple effect that occurs when a person goes missing for no reason or without a trace should not be underestimated,” Toole said Monday.

The missing persons registry manager, Detective Chief Superintendent Glen Browne, said police need new information to locate Ms Riethmuller.

Daily Mail Australia revealed in May that one of Ms Riethmuller’s (pictured right) Facebook profiles, under the name ‘Red Riding Hood’, had been deleted since November

“Her behavior was clearly abnormal when she was last seen, and we have been unable to find any logical reason for her movements that day and subsequent disappearance,” said Det Ch Insp Browne.

“Investigators strongly suspect that Kathleen is still alive and may be living between the states, and any information to that effect would be very helpful to the police.”

“Ultimately we need the help of the public.”

Mrs. Riethmuller is described as a Caucasian, about 165 cm – 175 cm tall, thinly built, with long dark hair.

Police believe Ms Riethmuller (pictured) may be living in Melbourne.

The Daily Mail Australia revealed in May that one of Ms Riethmuller’s social media profiles had been deactivated sometime since November and she was known by police as using a range of aliases.

According to the Australian Federal Police’s Register of Missing Persons, Ms Riethmuller is known to use the aliases Amy Munroe, Kate Riethmuller, Margaret Riethmuller and Kate Muller.

A family friend previously told Daily Mail Australia that the morning she disappeared, Ms Riethmuller checked in at Elephant Backpackers (pictured) in Woolloomooloo.

According to social media profiles, Ms Riethmuller graduated from Brisbane Girls Grammar in 2010 – which costs about $26,555 a year – before studying a Bachelor of Business Management/Science at the University of Queensland.

On one of her Instagram accounts, Ms Riethmuller said she worked in “data science, innovation and market developments” with “consulting, finance and start-ups experience”.

In the weeks before her disappearance, Ms Riethmuller attempted to sell a range of belongings on Gumtree, with police previously revealing that they were investigating the possibility that she had traveled to Melbourne for work opportunities.

After checking into the backpackers hostel, Ms Riethmuller went to a Bunnings shop on Reserve Road, Artarmon at 11:40am on Thursday 28 October.

She was last captured on CCTV 15 minutes later as she headed east on the north side of Falcon St toward Neutral Bay.

Her backpack was found later that afternoon by a member of the public on Centennial Avenue, Lane Cove, leading to the investigation of her whereabouts.