Twist in Brittany Higgins rape trial, as she's absent for a fourth day

She has so far been absent for four days of the trial, which started on Tuesday

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of non-consensual intercourse

She claims Bruce Lehrmann had sex with her while she was sleeping in March 2019

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brittany Higgins’ rape case can be concluded as early as Tuesday, as the alleged victim must return to the witness stand for cross-examination tomorrow.

Bruce Lehrmann is charged with intercourse without consent and is being tried in the ACT Supreme Court.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies having sex with Ms Higgins.

The trial was originally set with a four- to six-week timeline, but Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the jury Thursday that things are running ahead of schedule.

“We are on track to finish on Tuesday,” she told the court.

Prosecutors are expected to make their closing arguments next week.

Ms Higgins has so far been absent for four days – half of the criminal trial – but she will return on Friday to face continued cross-examination by Lehrmann’s defense lawyer Steven Whybrow.

Brittany Higgins (pictured outside the ACT Supreme Court) is absent from her rape case for a fourth day

The trial has continued in Ms Higgins’ absence, with the Crown calling other witnesses.

The court has prevented the disclosure of evidence from other witnesses until Ms Higgins has completed her evidence.

Last week Mrs Higgins was reduced to tears as she was asked by Mr. Whybrow.

He asked why she didn’t hand over her phone to the police on the first request and about the $325,000 book deal she landed – with the assistance of Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons.

The court heard FitzSimons suggested she write a biography of her experiences – to which Ms Higgins told them she had already started drafting chapters before making an official statement to police.

Ms Higgins claims Bruce Lehrmann (pictured outside court) sexually assaulted her in Parliament House

Sir. Whybrow also told Ms Higgins she pretended to have a doctor’s appointment in the week after the alleged assault to “strengthen” her story – which she vehemently denied.

Ms Higgins previously told the court she made several doctor’s appointments with the intention of going but could not bring herself to attend them.

“I intended to do the right thing, but every time I went home I collapsed and was unable to get out of bed because I was so deeply depressed because I had been assaulted at work by a colleague,” she told the court.

Sir. Whybrow asked Ms Higgins if she did not go to the doctor because she had not had sex with anyone on the night she alleged she was raped.

Defense lawyer on the $325,000 book deal she got – with the help of Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons – before she made a statement to police

Ms Higgins was also questioned about her delay in giving police her phone when she reopened the complaint against Lehrmann in 2021.

She admitted wiping the phone of some text messages as well as pictures of herself with Liberal ministers or with alcohol, but denied trying to withhold evidence from police.

“It wasn’t intended to keep things from the police, but it was kind of purging things from my life,” she said.

‘I no longer wanted to look at politicians in my camera roll. I just wanted them gone.’