Twins manager Baldelli reacts FURIOUSLY to overturned call in loss to Jays

It seems that diamonds are not a man’s best friend. At least not in Minnesota on a Sunday night.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli went into a fit of rage after replay officials overturned a call that would ultimately be the winning run as Minnesota lost 3-2 to Toronto.

After the game, Baldelli called the incident “one of the most chicken*** things I’ve ever seen on a baseball field.” The manager of Twins was ejected for arguing loudly over the decision.

“It’s one of the worst moments we’ve ever seen as an umpire in a game I’ve ever competed in in baseball,” Baldelli said. “I feel sorry for what just happened.”

The Twins manager revealed that he had received no explanation about the turnaround before labeling the incident as one of the umpire’s ‘worst moments’ he had ever seen.

“It’s more than embarrassing for our game, for all the players on both sides of the field.

‘It is completely unacceptable. I can’t even believe I’m sitting here talking to you about this right now.’

Blue Jays-outfielder Whit Merrifield ran from third base to home and was called out as a result before the decision was reversed with Twins-catcher Gary Sanchez, who was deemed to have interfered illegally.

According to the judges, Merrifield was not given a clear passage to return home. If the first call had held, Toronto’s inning would have been over, giving Minnesota a chance to win the game with a score of two.

The crew determined that Gary Sanchez could not give Whit Merrifield a clear path to home plate

Instead, the ruling gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th and the scoreboard remained unchanged despite the efforts of the home team.

Game winner Merrifield spoke to the media after the game and explained how he saw the situation unfold in real time.

“I had a feeling that the record was going to be played,” he said.

‘[I] saw Gary straddling home plate, so I just tried to slide into him, as best I could, right into him.

“I know what the rule is, it was just a matter of whether they would mention it.”

And indeed they did. To the fury of Baldelli and the home crowd, who booed the umpires immediately after the call and the result.

It is the third time Baldelli has been sent off this season and the eighth time in his career.