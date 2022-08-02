Twilight star Cam Gigandet’s wife files for divorce after 13 years of marriage and three children

Cam Gigandet’s wife, Dominique Nicole, filed for divorce on Monday after 13 years of marriage, months after signing a multiple photo deal with Premiere Entertainment.

In court documents obtained by: TMZthe 37-year-old Beneath the Surface actress, who shares three children with the Twilight star, 39, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their breakup.

The mother of three is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children Everleigh, 13, Rekker, nine, and six-year-old Armie.

She also asks for spousal support, but wants “the court to prevent the actor from getting financial support from her.”

Cam had his big break on the TV series The OC while playing bad boy surfer Kevin Volchok from 2005 to 2006.

Two years later, he played the antagonist James, in the 2008 film Twilight who nearly killed Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

Cam also starred opposite Christine Aguilera and Cher in the 2010 backstage musical Burlesque.

Meanwhile, Dominique had a prominent role in the 2007 horror comedy Beneath The Surface.

His Instagram account shows no posts and he does not follow Dominique.

Dominique also seems to have wiped out almost every trace of her estranged husband on her social media, aside from two family photos.

One image shows them with two of their children in snow gear and another in front of a Christmas tree.

She no longer follows Cam on Instagram.