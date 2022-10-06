Twiggy, 73, stuns in a new holiday campaign for Charlotte Tilbury

<!–

Iconic supermodel Twiggy looks nothing short of stunning in a new Christmas campaign for makeup giant Charlotte Tilbury.

The personality, 73, whose full name is Lesley Lawson, appears in the new Studio-54-style campaign that includes Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Lily James.

Twiggy shows off her flawless and aging-resistant complexion with a face full of makeup from the luxury brand, before revealing some of her beauty tips and tricks.

Looks good! Twiggy joins Charlotte Tilbury Beauty for the ultimate Christmas party at Charlotte’s Studio Tilbury. She stuns in a new holiday campaign for the brand

Twiggy wears a creamy matte foundation, a deep nude lip and eye makeup including glitter eyeshadow and eyeliner.

She wears a chic blazer and has her short blonde locks over her shoulders, freshly blow-dried.

In an accompanying video, Twiggy said she swears by Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, which retails from £75, calling it “brilliant.”

Do her thing! The personality, 73, whose full name is Lesley Lawson, appears in the new Studio-54 style campaign that includes Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Lily James

A beauty secret is to apply some silver sparkle to her cheekbones for extra definition and shine.

“I put a little silver on my cheekbones and maybe a little bit on my lids,” she explained.

In light of the holiday season, she said her favorite holiday memory was when she once performed on Broadway and it started snowing.

“I was playing on Broadway in a musical in the 80’s, it was Christmas Eve and it started snowing. It was magical. Happy Holidays!’ she said.

The makeup artist’s latest campaign showcases her new holiday collection, which debuts today on her website and includes a wide range of limited-edition products, including a £150 ($200) 12-door Advent calendar.

This set includes 14 different full-size products, including Tilbury’s beloved Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, which Moss was actually one of the very first people to try.