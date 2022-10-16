Twenty20 World Cup is in danger of rain delays and washouts due to third consecutive year of La Niña

<!–

The ongoing rain that denied England a Twenty20 clean sweep of Australia is likely an unwelcome feature of the upcoming World Cup, with the lack of spare days a concern before a ball is even bowled.

Australia is experiencing its third consecutive year of La Niña – an atmospheric phenomenon that brings more rain, and one that threatens to turn the tournament into something of a lottery.

Jos Buttler’s team were well placed to take a 3-0 series win over the hosts when wet weather had the deciding word in Canberra on Friday night.

Wet weather threatens to wreak havoc in Twenty20 World Cup round robin stage

However, reserve days are planned for the semi-finals and final of the tournament

England’s third clash with Australia was washed away by rain

And with scattered showers predicted over Victoria in the coming days, games in a qualifying phase with former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka are in danger of becoming less-overs affairs or scrapped altogether.

Privately, the ICC will be concerned about teams prospering due to the misfortune of others after England were knocked out in the 2020 Down Under women’s event when India was knocked out by a semi-final for being group winners.

One consequence of that farce is that the semi-finals and final of this competition have spare days, but that’s not the case for the round-robin matches, increasing the likelihood that no results will progress to both the Super 12 and the final. four affect stages.

The effects of La Niña are expected to last through the end of 2022, meaning the fields could be greener and softer than the archetypal Australian ones, and matches more geared towards bowlers.