Twenty years of research on relationship maintenance: More diversity is needed

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Relationship researchers often test their hypotheses on real people. But are their samples really representative of diverse populations? A new study from the University of Illinois evaluates 20 years of research into relationship maintenance and finds that diversity is lacking.

Relationship maintenance refers to the process of taking actions, activities, and thoughts that can sustain a relationship. It’s become a robust area of ​​research, but there’s little agreement on definitions and methodologies, said Brian Ogolsky, an associate professor of human development and family studies, and the paper’s lead author.

Ogolsky and co-author Laura Stafford, a professor in the School of Media and Communication at Bowling Green State University, reviewed 198 academic studies published between 2002 and 2021. Their review includes articles that focus on romantic relationships and specifically on how to maintain relationships.

The article, published in the magazine Personal relationshipsis part of a special issue on advances in relationship science over the past two decades.

“For quite some time, people thought of maintenance as the phase in the middle of relationships where it doesn’t break up and doesn’t start. You start a relationship, you can stop it, and everything in between is a maintenance phase,” Ogolsky says.

“In this article, we wanted to challenge the commonly used definitions in favor of something dynamic. We believe there is nothing static about the middle of a relationship; we view maintenance as an active process.”

There are a multitude of actions and processes that romantic partners can take to maintain their relationship, depending on personalities, relationship dynamics, and cultural context, so it would be folly to establish specific strategies, Ogolsky says.

But some general concepts are often mentioned in the literature. For example, a groundbreaking study identifies five factors that are critical to maintaining relationships: positivity, security, social networks, shared tasks and openness. Other researchers have built on these factors and expanded or specified them. Another oft-cited study distinguishes between strategic and routine activities. Routine activities can support the relationship without explicit intent, while people engage in strategic activities that benefit the relationship.

Research on relationship building includes a large number of concepts, definitions, and methodologies, but Ogolsky and Stafford found little diversity in the demographics of the study participants. Most studies primarily include people who are white, heterosexual, and college-aged or slightly older.

“We found that in all studies of varying sizes, 77% of all participants were white. So more than three-quarters of everything we’ve learned about relationship-building over the past two decades is essentially about white people,” Ogolsky says.

Furthermore, they found that more people identify as female than male, and the vast majority are in heterosexual relationships in these studies.

“All those features tell us a story about a very limited group of people who have been prioritized in research,” he adds.

The results likely reflect the demographics of the researchers themselves, Ogolsky says, adding that the numbers are striking, and worryingly, many studies fail to address the lack of diversity and its potential consequences.

“It’s one thing to have a white monster; it’s quite another not to say you have a white monster and just talk about the process as if it applies to everyone, even if your monster is completely white, or your monster is all female, or your monsters are all heterosexual,” he explains.

“Most studies aren’t about gender identity at all; they assume everyone is cis-gender, and many assume heterosexuality. That’s a relic of the past and one that limits the generalizability of our research.”

Research samples are also limited to a youthful age range, with a median age of 28. About 50% of the samples are college students, which is helpful for researchers, but not necessarily representative of other age groups. Ogolsky says researchers are getting better at using participants outside the university and getting funding for more diverse sampling and longitudinal studies, but there’s still a long way to go.

Ogolsky says researchers should consider who their research covers and who doesn’t.

“We also need to recognize who we are as people and how our biases creep into our research. Finally, we need to make concerted efforts to recruit participants who are not ‘easy’ to access so that we learn more about relationship diversity,” he said. he. .

“Methodologically, we need to think about how we can expand our business to better capture the diversity of relationships. This also leads us to challenge what we think we know. Instead of saying, ‘past research found this in this sample, so we have to assume it’s the truth, “we have to think about how things might be different and how they may or may not apply to diverse populations.”

More information:

Brian G. Ogolsky et al, A Systematic Review of Relationship Maintenance: Looking Back and Looking to the Future, Personal relationships (2022). Brian G. Ogolsky et al, A Systematic Review of Relationship Maintenance: Looking Back and Looking to the Future,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/pere.12429

Provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

