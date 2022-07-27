Twenty eight female inmates were raped and assaulted by male prisoners who had bribed officer

A group of 28 women have filed a lawsuit alleging they were repeatedly raped and assaulted in a southern Indiana prison after an officer sold a key to the women’s wing to a male inmate.

Clark County Sheriff’s Department, former corrections officer David Lowe and unnamed Jeffersonville prison staff are being charged by the women in two separate lawsuits.

Lowe also faces separate charges after he was arrested last October in connection with the horror incident, in which he gave inmates access to secure areas of the prison in exchange for $1,000.

Dozens of women were subjected to a “night of terror” by the male prisoners, which went on for at least two uninterrupted hours on October 24, 2021. The men used the keys Lowe had given them to access the women’s wing where they covered their faces. so that they could not be identified and started yelling and threatening to harm them if they pressed an emergency call button.

Twenty of the women have filed lawsuits against Sheriff Jamey Noel, both in his personal and professional capacity.

Eight other women, all named Jane Does, are also suing the Sheriff, Lowe, and the unnamed prison staff, but they are not suing Sheriff Noel individually.

The civil lawsuits both allege that Lowe gave the male inmates the keys to the female prison pods in exchange for money.

He was reportedly examined immediately after the incident, before being arrested and removed from his post in prison.

At around 11:30 p.m., two men entered and threatened to kill the women if they tried to call prison staff for help.

Lawyer Bart Batteau represents 20 of the accused women. He told DailyMail.com that he believes images of the horrific incident exist

Several men then entered the pods, gripping and groping the female captives and exposing their genitals to the.

The alleged attacks lasted for hours and at least two women were raped during the brutal and persistent attacks.

The civil suit stated: “As the direct and immediate cause of the actions of the defendants, [the female inmates] suffered horrific physical and psychological injuries.’

Part of the second lawsuit reads: “Amazing, even though there were surveillance cameras in locations that showed the male inmates had access to the female’s Pods.

“Although the incident involved multiple male inmates and dozens of victims over an extended period of time, not a single prison officer on duty came to the plaintiffs and the other victims that night.”

After the attack finally stopped, the victims were punished by prison staff who lost their ‘dark’ privileges so that ‘the lights in the female pods stayed on for the next 72 hours’.

Lowe has been charged with human trafficking with a prisoner, assisted escape and official misconduct, and his trial is scheduled for November this year.

Bart Betteau and William McCall III, who represent 20 of the group of women, confirmed that the majority had since been released from prison.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Betteau said: “My belief is that there is video because it is always there.

The Clark County Jail in Indiana is used as the setting for the reality TV show 60 Days In, in which a volunteer pretends to be an inmate and their daily prison life is filmed around the clock

“We’ve asked what we can do, but there isn’t enough time for them to deliver it. We think there will be evidence.

“The first thing we want is for changes to come. This is absolutely terrible. You feel how horrible it is when you talk to the women.

“They were in a secure area when male inmates stormed in there for several hours and did whatever they wanted, including raping women, and nothing was done about it.

“There are buttons on the inside of the door for emergencies, in the main pods to let the guards know, and nothing.

“Again, this is a video covered area, and they’re not doing anything. They are meant to do basic walkthroughs that prison officers do and nothing.

“Until you look these women in the eye and hear them talk about it, you don’t understand their horror.”

Clark County Jail has previously participated in a TV show called 60 Days In, in which volunteers pretend to be locked up on the A+E Network. Obviously, the show, which is currently airing, was not filming during the incident.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to comment when DailyMail.com contacted them.