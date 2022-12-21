Twelve cities face the WORST of this weekend's 'bomb' cyclone

Twelve cities across the United States face devastating winter conditions as a massive bomb cyclone threatens to terrorize the country just days before Christmas in the heat of holiday travel.

The storm will develop across the northwestern states and move east across the country, ripping through the Great Lakes, crashing in the south and freezing the Northeast with the coldest Christmas temperatures the region has seen in decades.

Drops of up to 18 inches may fall in some areas, along with strong winds of up to 55 mph. Even in regions where only 4 inches of snow fall, the winter mix is ​​expected to bring critically dangerous conditions.

The storm is expected to begin Wednesday, strengthen through Thursday and continue its reign of chaos through the night and Friday. Under the brutal conditions – where wind chill can reach minus 40 – frostbite can set in as little as 10 minutes.

A winter scene along the lakeshore in Chicago. The Windy City is expected to be confused by the coming storm

DesMoines

The city of Iowa is facing a storm warning beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Saturday morning.

Snowfall begins late Wednesday and continues through Thursday before developing into a blizzard on Friday. Between four and six inches of snow is expected to fall in the city itself, with more snow to the north of the city.

Wind gusts will blow between 40 and 50 mph. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be around 10 degrees Fahrenheit, -10 at night, 0 on Friday and wind chills between -10 and -40.

“Given the gusty winds, blowing snow and bitter cold, travel on Thursday and Friday will be dangerous and sometimes impossible,” the Des Moines Weather Service office warned. “Motorists stranded are at great risk given the extreme cold, and travel during this period is strongly discouraged.”

Minneapolis

A gale warning is in effect over the Twin Cities Wednesday through Thursday, with a storm watch Thursday through Friday. Blizzards are expected to develop southwest of the city on Thursday and in the city on Friday.

Between 6 and 8 inches will fall Wednesday and wind gusts are expected to reach between 45 and 55 mph.

The temperature on Thursday fluctuates between 0 and -5, and chills through Friday will hit between -25 and -40.

“Travel conditions could become life-threatening Thursday through Friday,” the Twin Cities weather service said.

As of Wednesday, there will be between 6 and 8 inches of rain and wind gusts are expected to reach between 45 and 55 mph

St Louis

The Gateway to the West has a storm watch from Thursday morning through evening, and a wind chill watch is in effect through Saturday morning.

Up to four inches of snow is expected to fall in the city, with high accumulation further north.

There is a chance of rain turning to snow on Wednesday night, which would contribute to dangerous conditions in combination with strong winds and falling temperatures.

A maximum temperature of 30 degrees is expected on Thursday, and a low of 0 degrees is reached at night. A feeling temperature of -30 can occur on Friday.

“Confidence is high that dangerous chills will set in Thursday night through Saturday from a combination of high winds and very cold temperatures,” the St. Louis Weather Service said.

The Gateway to the West is on a storm watch Thursday morning through evening, and a wind chill watch is in effect through Saturday morning

Kansas City, Missouri

There is a winter storm watch from Wednesday through Friday afternoon and wind chill warnings are in effect from Thursday through Saturday.

Up to four inches of snow is expected, but those predictions could change.

Winds are expected to increase to 50 mph Thursday night and temperatures will drop from -10 to -35.

Thursday it will be around 20 degrees and Friday it will hover around 0 degrees.

Milwaukee

The city is under storm watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

More than six inches of snow is expected to fall from Thursday morning through Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the teens through Saturday, with wind chills dropping to -25. Lows on weekend nights are due to calms around single digits and 0. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 mph.

“These winds will damage trees and make traveling in open, exposed areas and along roads where strong crosswinds can develop very difficult,” the weather service said.

More than six inches of snow is expected to fall in Milwaukee as of Thursday morning

Chicago

The city’s storm watch is from Thursday night through Friday night.

Up to 8 centimeters of snow will fall through Friday morning, after which some accumulation will remain.

A wet wintry mix kicks off Thursday with the storm before turning to snow later in the day. Blizzards are expected to develop Thursday night.

The windy city will also be windy – wind gusts are due at 55 mph, the temperature drops to -30 and could cause power outages.

“Dangerous blizzards likely Thursday night into Friday, with significant blowing snow likely to continue Friday night into Saturday/Christmas Eve.” wrote the weather service.

The windy city will be windy – wind gusts are due at 55 mph, will send temperatures down to -30 and could cause power outages

Detroit

It is expected to start raining on Thursday and turn into snow overnight.

Snow falls through Friday night, with up to two inches of accumulation through Saturday.

Wind speeds can reach up to 55 mph and can even get stronger than that mark.

The chills will dip below 0, peaking around 30 on Friday and around 20 over the weekend.

Indianapolis

There can be up to six inches of falling and there is a storm watch from Thursday to Saturday morning.

Rain causes a stir before it turns to snow Thursday night.

Friday’s high temperatures are expected to be around 5 degrees, and wind chill could drop to -25 overnight.

Regardless of the course of the storm system ahead, confidence remains very high that the coldest air of the year will arrive by the holiday weekend.

Buffalo

The city is under storm watch from Friday morning to Monday morning as strong conditions are expected on the lake, and the weather service is warning of an “incredibly powerful storm” throughout the weekend.

A wintry mix arrives Thursday and turns to snow on Friday as temperatures drop rapidly from 40 to below 0.

Winds could blow up to 65 mph on Friday as lake-effect snow moves in.

The weather service warned that Buffalo was experiencing a “protracted lake-effect crippling snow event.”

A wintry mix arrives in Buffalo on Thursday and turns to snow on Friday as temperatures plummet from 40 to below 0

Cleveland

While no storm watch is expected to be issued, up to six inches of snow could fall in Cleveland.

Winds can reach as high as 55pmh and bring chills below 0 on Friday.

“There is still high confidence that a multi-hazard storm system will reach the area Thursday night through Saturday,” the weather service wrote. “Significant winds and extreme cold, including dangerous chills, still appear to be the main threats from the storm.”

New York

Heavy rain and wind are expected Thursday afternoon, continuing through Saturday afternoon and finally clearing in time for Christmas.

It is also possible that a thick wintry mix falls during Christmas Day.

At the weekend the temperature can drop to 13 degrees.

Heavy rain and wind are expected Thursday afternoon, continuing through Saturday afternoon and finally clearing in time for Christmas

Boston

A wintry mix moves into Boston late Thursday and can bring winds of up to 65 mph.

Up to four inches of rain can fall and cause flooding around rivers and along the coastline.

The coast may also experience power outages where wind gusts are strongest.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply Friday evening as the water left over from the storm freezes. Lows in Boston are around 22 degrees.