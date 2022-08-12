Tweets from elephants highlight divisions over conservation issues

Elephant. Credit: Photo by Yathin S Krishnappa. Licensed under CCBY-SA3.0



An analysis of social media posts has shown that the focus on Twitter is not aligned with the most pressing threats to wild elephants, which could negatively impact elephant conservation and lead to resentment among local communities living with elephants.

The research, led by Griffith University, acknowledged social media as a growing news source for conservation information sharing, but few studies have examined the impact of social media on conservation.

To address this oversight, Ph.D. Candidate Niall Hammond of the Center for Planetary Health and Food Security used elephants as a test species to conduct a content analysis of tweets posted about elephants in 2019.

According to the international conservation authority, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the most pressing threats to the conservation of wild elephant populations are habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and poaching, with the magnitude of each threat varying between the two. three species of elephants (African forest elephant, African savanna elephant and Asian elephant).

“Key highlights were that of the top three threats to wild elephants – poaching, habitat loss, and human-elephant conflict – there was a lack of attention on Twitter, particularly around habitat loss and human-elephant conflict, said Hammond.

“Our Twitter analysis revealed that these major threats were rarely discussed, with habitat loss being the most rarely discussed (

Among the other findings:

Elephant welfare issues, such as elephant rides by tourists, were the most discussed topic (23%);

Users from non-elephant countries were the dominant voice on Twitter (72% of tweets with an identifiable location), with these tweets likely discussing concerns about elephant welfare and trophy hunting, which poses no threat to elephant conservation ;

Conversely, tweets from users from African elephant countries (14%) were more likely to discuss human-elephant conflict, poaching and promoting elephant tourism;

Similarly, users from Asian elephant countries (13%) probably talked about human-elephant conflict and elephant tourism, but probably didn’t tweet about poaching.

The findings also identified that the location of the tweets’ origins highlighted a gap in the understanding and life experiences of those living in countries with and without elephants.

“We could see Twitter users from Botswana, for example, disagreeing with people in North America and Europe in particular who criticized the way their countries and regions decided to manage their own wildlife,” Hammond said.

“When we watch wildlife documentaries, elephants are often portrayed as living in areas where there are no people, but that’s not the reality.”

“The reality is that in many areas elephants and humans live in shared spaces, where there are no fences separating humans and wildlife. Communities in these areas make great sacrifices for elephants, in some cases going so far that they impose a curfew at night because of the presence of elephants or farmers sleeping in their fields to protect their crops from elephants.”

“This is often subsistence farming where people are just getting by, so if an elephant comes into their field, their entire livelihood could be gone.”

“It is important to recognize the daily sacrifices these communities make when coexisting with elephants and to advocate for greater rights for communities to sustainably manage their wildlife, because without their continued support, elephant conservation would not be possible. to be.”

Hammond said that given the relatively low representation of local stakeholders and limited coverage of key conservation threats, care should be taken that discussions on social media do not influence decision-makers too much.

The research was published in Conservation and Practice.

More information:

Niall L. Hammond et al, Exploring social media awareness of threats to elephant conservation, Conservation and Practice (2022). Niall L. Hammond et al, Exploring social media awareness of threats to elephant conservation,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/csp2.12785

Provided by Griffith University

