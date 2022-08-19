TV’s Stephen Tompkinson, 56, to appear in court after he ‘left father with a double skull fracture’

<!–

British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has reportedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up – and is now facing trial in the Crown Judge.

The 56-year-old television detective, best known for his role as Alan Banks in DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm during a nighttime fight outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.

The charges could carry up to five years in prison if convicted.

Tompkinson, who also starred as Marcus in Chancer, Damien Day in Drop the Dead Donkey and Danny Travanion in Wild at Heart, denies the allegation.

Stephen’s agent has been contacted for comment.

According to the Sunprosecutors say Tompkinson “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm.”

On August 10, the actor is said to have appeared before the North Tyneside Magistrates Court – where he pleaded not guilty – but he was sent to Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7 for jury trial after being deemed a serious charge.

The alleged victim reportedly does not remember much of the uproar and is reportedly unable to work.

Tompkinson first became known for his role as a rogue reporter in the comedy Drop The Dead Donkey, for which he won the British Comedy Award for Best TV Actor in 1994.

His role as Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel in 1996 made him a household name.

The actor, from Stockton-on-Tees, was asked by The Sun to comment on the lawsuit at his seaside flat in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, but replied, “No thanks.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson confirmed that the 56-year-old actor appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to face “a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.”

The spokesperson added: “He has pleaded not guilty and will then appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 7 September.”