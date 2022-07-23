TV star police constable who dressed as Superman for children’s parties dropped by cosplay charity

An on-duty police officer who dressed as Superman attended children’s parties has been suspended from a cosplay charity after being charged with attempted rape and other sex crimes.

PC Matt Tregale, 33, will appear on Tuesday in connection with the eight offenses at Plymouth Magistrates Court.

On Friday, he was charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment, assault, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of coercion and controlling behaviour.

Devon and Cornwall police said he is currently suspended.

Police said the alleged incidents took place while the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021.

Mr Tregale, who appeared in the Channel 4 documentary Call The Cops, was also an administrator for Devon Super Team – an Exeter-based volunteer Superhero Cosplay Group that raises money to help children in Devon with disabilities.

On Friday, the group released a statement regarding its charges, saying: “It has recently been brought to our attention that one of our dear heroes has been highlighted in the local news and on social media platforms regarding charges brought against them.

“We understand that this can come as a shock to the public, just as it is a shock to our Charity’s volunteers.

“To protect the charity and this individual and their mental health, we are writing this statement to show our actions.

“This individual has been responsibly requested to refrain from further charitable events, visits and charitable work pending a court ruling.

‘As Charities, we are currently organizing our roles, members and responsibilities in this time.

“However, we will not take any further action until we have received more information.

Mr Tregale (left), who appeared in the Channel 4 documentary Call The Cops, was also an administrator for Devon Super Team – an Exeter-based volunteer Superhero Cosplay Group that raises money to help children in Devon with disabilities

“Thank you for reading this urgent statement from us, and we hope this circumstance will not hinder any future activity or concern. Devon SuperTeam, No. 1191219.”

Earlier this month, dressed as Superman, Mr. Tregale, along with a Super Team member dressed as Batman, helped arrest a shoplifter who was on the run from a supermarket.

The costumed couple who had just entered the store themselves caught the would-be thief pushing him into a road and handed him over to pursuing guards.

The bizarre incident occurred in Exeter when two fully dressed members of the Devon Super Team stopped for a snack at a Lidl.

A spokesperson for the group said: “On Sunday, Batman and Superman were visiting Exeter.

“They had been to a disabled child and then to a children’s birthday party. And then Superman was hungry.

“So they were in the Batmobile and decided to visit Lidl. They both went into the store and Superman chose some sushi.

“A nice lady actually paid for the food when they went to checkout.

“They were leaving the store and driving away when Superman saw a man being chased by security personnel.

“Batman put the Batmobile on a roundabout and Superman ran out and held the man until security caught up with Batman.

“The thief looked so startled and didn’t know what to do. There was a busload of people who also saw the incident – they must have wondered what was going on.

“The store staff later told them that the shoplifter had about £95 worth of goods.”