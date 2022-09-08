TV schedules suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The TV shows have been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after she passed away peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96.

The BBC and ITV began reporting on Her Majesty’s ill health following a statement from Buckingham Palace, with Channel 4 and Channel 5 following.

As the country enters a period of mourning, regular television shows have been taken off the air, with This Morning, Loose Women and soap operas cancelled.

ITV will be broadcasting The Queen Remembered all night with Good Morning Britain from 6am with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

An Extended News Special will then air for the rest of the day with Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women as well as Emmerdale and Coronation Street canceled.

In the evening the channel plays Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, before moving on to The News At Ten.

The BBC has had to abide by editorial restrictions for several days after Her Majesty’s death and while others are not required to do so, they have adhered to them.

Both Emmerdale and Coronation have been canceled for the rest of the week, schedules are subject to change and it is not yet known when stations will return to scheduled programming.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

At 6:30 p.m., her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

King Charles III released this poignant statement in response to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ as he took the throne today

Her Majesty the Queen – Britain’s longest reigning monarch – passed away peacefully in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son Charles is now king. He will stay in Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”

The Queen poses for a photo in Balmoral’s drawing room shortly before her meeting with Mrs Truss, whom she appointed as her Prime Minister

Tributes are already pouring in for Her Majesty, for many the greatest Briton in history and arguably the most famous woman on Earth. To billions of people around the world, she was the face of the British.

To her subjects at home, Her Majesty was the anchor of the nation, standing steadfast no matter what storm she or her country faced – from the uncertain aftermath of World War II to, more recently, the pandemic. She was also steadfast in dealing with tragedy and scandal in her own family, most recently the fallout from Megxit and the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Charles is touring the UK for his mother’s funeral with his wife Camilla, who announced the Queen to be crowned Queen consort of her eldest son in a landmark statement marking Her Majesty’s 70th Anniversary Platinum Jubilee on the throne on February 6.

The Queen’s passing came more than a year after her beloved husband Philip, her “strength and guide,” who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Since his funeral, where she was harrowingly alone due to lockdown restrictions, her own health has faltered and she has had to miss an increasing number of events, mainly due to ‘mobility issues’ and fatigue.