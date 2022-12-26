TV sales after Christmas 2022: the best deals happening right now

The holiday season is over and that means post-Christmas TV sales have arrived with record low prices on a range of 4K, OLED and QLED displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung and more. To help you find all of today’s top deals, we’ve rounded up the very best post-Christmas TV sales.

The post-Christmas sale event is your last chance of the year to score a great bargain on some of this year’s best-selling TVs. Retailers are offering their best discounts yet on older model TVs to make room for new stock. Some of the top deals we’ve seen today include our top-rated TV of the year, LG’s 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99), this 60-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung for just $379.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99) and you can pick this up Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) (was $89.99) at Amazon.

Below are the best post-Christmas TV sales, followed by the standout offers, including different formats, features and prices. We’ll be updating this page with the latest offers leading up to New Year’s Eve, so be sure to bookmark this guide for all the best TV deals.

TV sales after Christmas

