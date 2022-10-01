TV presenter Sophie Falkiner reveals breast cancer scare

Sophie Falkiner has shared the details of her terrifying cancer fear.

The 49-year-old was on holiday in Thailand in July when she found a lump in her breast, initially thinking she had pulled a muscle.

“It was quite a shock. I was on vacation in Thailand with 18 family members to celebrate my beautiful parents’ 50th wedding anniversary,” says the television host. Body + Soul.

‘I felt a bump, quite a big bump, it was never there before. And I regularly check myself.’

Sophie waited a painful wait for her test results after seeing a doctor on her return to Australia.

“The hardest part was waiting for the biopsy results. It’s terrible,’ she said.

The TV star had a mammogram, ultrasound and two biopsies and was relieved to be completely free.

“I was one of the lucky ones, but it gave me so much compassion and empathy for women who do have a bad outcome and have to endure the battle,” she said.

Sophie is a proud mother of two children; Isabella, 15, and Jack, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Tony Thomas.

Within her career, Sophie has presented entertainment news series Confidential on Fox8, while also presenting on The Great Outdoors and Sydney Weekender.

She has also appeared on Sunrise, replacing Kerri-Anne Kennerley on her show Kerri-Anne.

In August last year, Sophie revealed that she had signed up with an adult modeling agency.