TV presenter Sonia Kruger and her partner Craig make a rare public appearance together at airport

Sonia Kruger was in full swing on Tuesday when she and her partner Craig McPherson made a rare public appearance together at Sydney Airport.

The Big Brother presenter, 56, looked incredibly chic in an oversized black pinstripe suit and white sneakers.

Her natural beauty glowed and she glowed as she strolled through the airport with her partner of 14 years close to her.

Craig, a television producer, looked focused as they made their way to the departure lounge to fly to an unknown location.

Sonia’s long blond hair was in a bun and she completed her look with stylish sunglasses and a gray handbag.

Her joy in going on a trip became apparent the moment she picked up her ticket and an ear to ear grin appeared on her face.

The Strictly Ballroom star started dating Craig in 2008 when they both worked at Seven, and they are now parents to seven-year-old daughter Maggie.

She admitted last year that their romance was a slow burn.

Sonia told The Anj, Rob & Robbo Show that she and Craig had a lot of heated discussions when he was her boss on the current affairs show Today Tonight, several years before they started dating.

But years later, she got to know Craig a different side, after she left Today Tonight and hosted the reality show Dancing with the Stars.

Sonia revealed that her former boss – who is now Seven’s head of news and current affairs – contacted her when her father was very ill in the hospital.

“He had clearly heard of it and he sent me a very nice message,” she said. “And from then on we started talking and got back together.”

Her natural beauty glowed and she beamed as she sauntered through the airport with her 14 year old partner following closely