TV news anchor behind famed Christmas parade dies months after shock diagnosis

A veteran North Carolina journalist known as the face of the famous Raleigh’s Christmas Parade has died just months after a shock cancer diagnosis.

Former news anchor Donna Gregory was surrounded by loved ones when she died Tuesday after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer that began in April.

Her death was confirmed by her brother and a colleague, with WWAY 3 announcing “the heartbreaking news of the loss of our beloved veteran news anchor.”

After receiving her associate degree from Southern Illinois University, Gregory began working as a news anchor in Oklahoma.

She then served as co-anchor at WRAL from 1988 to 1996. Most notably, she hosted the annual Raleigh’s Christmas Parade, which draws nearly 80,000 visitors, as well as the NCAA’s Final Four Basketball tournaments.

She also hosted a special on teen pregnancy in North Carolina called Kids Getting Kids before her most recent position as a nightly anchor at WWAY.

A former colleague, Julia Sims Milstead, told the News and Observer that Gregory “was a force” and “fought cancer with all his might.”

“As a new reporter at WRAL at the time, I was blown away by her. Nothing worried her. Nothing. And as a person, boy, did she love her four children.

“Her children, her family and her faith were so important. I always admire that about her,” Milstead added. “We are all heartbroken today.”

Another longtime host, WTVD’s Frances Scott, described Gregory as “so light” and recalled comforting Scott in 2012 after he underwent surgery.

“After my first surgery,” Scott posted on Facebook. “She brought my family lasagna and brisket and barbecue and so much good food.

‘After I left work and was feeling really sick and down and having trouble with my feet or processing why I was doing so terribly, physically and cognitively, Donna took my kids and me to her house on the beach.

“I was lying on the beach with her daughter and we were all laughing and taking pictures of the seagulls grabbing goldfish crackers.

“It was a great day in the middle of a dark time.”

Gregory had shared her cancer journey with viewers and announced that she would be off air for a while to deal with her disease.

She is remembered by her children, Sam, Callan, Avery and Everett, her grandchildren, Hayes and Coley, and her daughter-in-law, Amanda, and son-in-law, Shane.

“There is a touch of beauty in all of this,” as she thanked her “Angels disguised as friends” and family.

Gregory last posted on her Facebook page that she was back in the hospital, writing, “You can’t make this up! I’m baaaacccckkkk! More breathing problems, so I think we’ll try something new.

“I will keep you posted and as always I appreciate your well wishes and prayers. You are all so sweet and kind.”

Gregory’s chemotherapy was scheduled to be completed in July before the doctor decided it should be continued. She later ended up back in the hospital with pneumonia and pancreatitis.

Her daughter-in-law, Amanda, wrote a tribute on Instagram, writing: ‘Through every stage she never judged me, she just loved me, and I will miss her so much – her laughter, her silliness and Donna-isms, her fierce love.

“Thank you, Donna, for everything—for your love, your wisdom, your joy, and for making me feel like I truly belonged with open arms. You will always be a part of my heart, and I will carry your love with me forever.”

Gregory shared a special message with the outlet’s viewers after receiving her diagnosis, saying, “I will be off the air for a while so I can undergo the treatment protocol that doctors have put in place.” My plan is to get stronger and healthier every day, and prayers always help.”

In early October, she posted on Facebook that her pneumonia interrupted her chemotherapy and needed to be resolved before her treatment could begin again.

Her son, Everett, shared a tribute on Instagram that read, “My hero since day 1. I love you mommy. You are apart of me and I promise to make you proud every day.”

Her children wrote a tribute on it Facebook that said Gregory “was the heart of every room she entered, always making everyone feel welcome and comfortable.”

“We always knew we could count on her to drop everything for us, answer every question and ground us in her strong faith,” the statement said.

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support during her illness and look forward to expressing our gratitude in person in the coming days.”

