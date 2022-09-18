TV insiders ‘stunned’ by Lisa Wilkinson fronting The Project’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral

Channel 10’s decision to send its star host Lisa Wilkinson to the UK to cover Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has raised eyebrows among television insiders.

Wilkinson is, of course, the wife of journalist and commentator Peter FitzSimons, Australia’s most outspoken Republican and the chairman of the Australian Republic Movement.

The ‘irony’ of her arrival in London for Channel 10 and The Project’s coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday had apparently not been lost on many industry figures, reports The Australian Media Diary.

Channel 10’s decision to send its star host Lisa Wilkinson to the UK to cover Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has raised eyebrows among television insiders

While the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) has temporarily suspended its pursuit of a republic until after the Queen’s funeral, leader FitzSimons has long campaigned to ban the British royal family from Australian political life.

He has also previously made public statements criticizing King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, telling the Daily Mail Australia in June that he expected Republican sentiment to “get a surge once Australia leans closer and towards the new king.” looks’.

Sources at Channel 10, however, said there were no doubts about sending Wilkinson, who has impeccable knowledge of royal affairs from her decades as a magazine editor.

Wilkinson is, of course, the wife of journalist and commentator Peter FitzSimons (right), Australia’s most outspoken Republican and the chairman of the Australian Republic Movement.

The ‘irony’ of her arrival in London for Channel 10 and The Project’s coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday was apparently not lost on many industrial figures

The Queen’s funeral is also a ‘logical’ order for the veteran broadcaster, a network insider told Media Diary when she did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding for The Project in 2018.

Before that, she led Nine’s coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 when she co-hosted the Today show with Karl Stefanovic.

Poll Would you vote for Australia to become a republic? Yes 82 votes

no 439 votes

Depends on the type of republic 31 votes

Insecure 10 votes

Christopher Bendall, executive producer of The Project, claimed not to know whether Wilkinson was a monarchist or a Republican, like her husband.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

It comes days after Stefanovic, former co-anchor of Wilkinson and his on-air partner Allison Langdon, criticized “rude” Republicans for calling for a debate on the monarchy before the Queen is even buried.

Stefanovic said on Saturday it was inappropriate to even have the conversation during a period of mourning, before targeting FitzSimons and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, one of the founders of the ARM.

He noted that having “appropriate white boys” as figureheads for the movement would guarantee its failure.

‘There are still people doing it’ [pushing for an Australian republic]. I just think it’s so rude,” Stefanovic said in the broadcast.

While the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) has temporarily suspended its pursuit of a republic until after the Queen’s funeral, its leader FitzSimons has long campaigned for the extermination of the British royal family from Australian political life.

Channel 10 sources said there was no hesitation in sending Wilkinson (left, with The Project’s UK correspondent Lucy McDonald) to England to lead the network’s coverage. She has impeccable knowledge of royal affairs from her decades as a magazine editor and also covered the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for The Project in 2018

“Let me tell you, it won’t happen if you have pasty white guys like Peter FitzSimons and Malcolm Turnbull on the front lines in Australia,” he added.

Langdon agreed, adding, “I did tell Peter that if he was at the forefront of the movement, I would always vote for a monarchy.”

Australia last held a referendum on becoming a republic in 1999, deciding to remain a constitutional monarchy.