TV host Renee Bargh puts on a leggy display in a mini skirt and knee-high boots

Renee Bargh rarely sets foot in the style.

And the Stan star, 35, looked every inch of the glam sun as she stepped into Sydney’s Rose Bay on Tuesday.

Former Extra TV star Renee put on a leggy show as she took a stroll in the chic suburb after an event.

Those boots are made for walking! TV host Renee Bargh put on a leggy show in a miniskirt and knee-high boots on Tuesday while strolling in Rose Bay

The presenter wore a cream-colored top that she combined with a gray mini skirt. She completed the look with a long camel coat.

Renee kept her accessories glamorous and wore a pair of leather knee-high boots and a designer bag.

She wore her balayage locks down and a glossy makeup look for the occasion.

Renee recently bought a house with her boyfriend, Andrew Lange.

The couple bought a house in Sydney’s north for $2,475,000.

The 1950’s house is on a 460 sqm block and has four bedrooms. It also has two bathrooms, a stone-built kitchen and an open plan living and dining area.

The property, located in the northern beachfront suburb of Avalon, was last sold in 2013 for $795,000.

Renee officially went Instagram with her boyfriend in November.

The presenter shared a much-loved photo with Andrew after enjoying a romantic weekend away.

“The most dreamy weekend in town thanks to @crystalbrookalbion + this guy,” Renee wrote.