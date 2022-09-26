TV host Nathan Brown reveals he had a physical collision with an AFL coach during the Brownlow ceremony

Former AFL star Nathan Brown claims he was deliberately “bumped” by a current coach during the Brownlow Medal ceremony last week.

And Brown, who currently works as a commentator for Triple M and is a part of Nine’s Sunday Footy Show, believes the confrontation was far from accidental.

He told the Herald Sun that he felt he was deliberately hit by the coach, whom he criticized on the Footy Show several weeks ago.

Nathan Brown (right) revealed he was ‘bumped’ by an AFL coach during the Brownlow ceremony

“I was standing in the foyer and I was bumped from behind and I thought that was a little odd and I turned around and there was a senior coach staring my way,” Brown, who played 219 games over 12 seasons in the AFL with the Western Bulldogs and Richmond, they said.

“On the Sunday Footy Show a few weeks before that, I criticized their club, the way they played.

“I just felt a big bump come my way, I wasn’t sure if it was meant for me and then someone else came up to me and said, ‘Did that coach want to bump into you?’ and I must say, I think it was a deliberate bump.’

Brown has not revealed the identity of the coach but said the bump felt deliberate

Carlton Captain Patrick Cripps won the 2022 Brownlow Medal last week

Brown isn’t the only Sunday Footy Show panelist to make headlines lately for non-footy-related reasons.

Earlier this month, veteran Nine broadcaster Tony Jones said the AFL could “fill up” live on air after revealing he was not invited to the Brownlow medal ceremony.

“When the AFL is watching you can get full, it’s ac**p night,” he said earlier this month, as Brown and fellow panelists Matthew Lloyd and Kane Cornes struggled to contain their laughter.

AFL communications boss Jay Allen confirmed that the league initially rejected Jones, but added that the veteran broadcaster eventually received an invitation.