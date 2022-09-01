TV host Melissa Doyle shares rare family photo of her husband and son

<!–

Melissa Doyle shared a cherished family photo on Wednesday as she said goodbye to her son Nick, who is returning to the US to study.

The 52-year-old’s never-before-seen photo showed a radiant Melissa posing with husband John Dunlop and son Nick, 21.

Melissa wrote next to the sweet snapshot: ‘So he’s back to the US to start his third year of university. We miss you Nick.’

Many of her fans were quick to send their best wishes to both Melissa and her college-bound son.

One commented, “You both raised a sweet boy,” while another said Melissa should be “so proud” of Nick.

Melissa has been married to sports marketing manager John Dunlop since 1995 and the couple share two children: son Nick and daughter Natalia, 18.

She hosted Sunrise from 2002 to 2013, when she was replaced by Sam Armytage.

The former Sunrise host briefly returned to the television screens earlier this year to host Channel Seven’s revamped This Is Your Life.

In August 2020, it was announced that Melissa would be leaving Seven after an incredible 25 years of service with the network.

During her career, Melissa has hosted several of Seven’s flagship programs, including Sunrise, Today Tonight, 7News, Sunday Night and The Latest.

Her departure would be the result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Seven especially hard.