TV host leaks list of the most difficult stars to deal with behind the scenes

An “ask me everything” thread on Reddit has become the talk of the town on the celebrity scene after an anonymous former TV host spilled the best and worst stars he’d encountered during his career.

The mysterious presenter claims he last appeared on screen in 2010, when the children’s TV show he was on was canceled, and now has a regular “desk job.”

He was asked to rate the celebrities he’d met, from those who were easiest to work with to those he didn’t really enjoy.

The ex-host said Osher Günsberg was one of the stars he didn’t get along with.

Though he’s Channel 10’s golden boy these days, the man formerly known as ‘Andrew G’ has admitted he hasn’t always shown his best behavior in the past.

He struggled with alcohol for years before finally turning things around in 2010 and embracing a sober lifestyle.

In an interview in 2018 with hello sunday morningGünsberg recalled how his drinking habit caused him to behave erratically and ruin his friendships.

“I’d hurt someone’s feelings or I’d say something that, you know, affected my career, or I’d do something or break something or just generally not be a nice person to be around and I couldn’t stop that, ‘ he said.

‘As soon as I started’ [drinking],,I couldn’t stop,” he added.

“Eventually you think, ‘I can’t do this anymore…I’m losing friends, I’m losing jobs, I’m losing everything.’ But when I stopped, it all got better.’

Since the anonymous TV host left the industry in 2010, he probably would have met Günsberg before he changed his life and stopped drinking.

In every way he is nowadays a pleasant, professional man to deal with, and his colleagues and friends in the industry praise him.

Another star on the troublesome celebrity list is Mark Holden.

Holden has faced numerous controversies throughout his career and was fired as a judge on Australian Idol in 2007 during the talent show’s heyday due to his strained relationship with his former boyfriend Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson.

He caused controversy again in 2014 during a bizarre appearance on Dancing with the Stars, in which he slammed the judges and made rude jokes while dressed as a scary clown.

Holden later apologized, saying: he was ‘terribly ashamed’ and felt deep pity for ‘all the people he had offended’.

The former musician also once admitted to ruining his chances of signing a record deal with Elton John by insulting his piano playing at a party in the 1980s.

The anonymous TV host said the “worst celebrity” he ever met was American basketball star Dennis Rodman.

Now known for his dubious friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Rodman has been raising eyebrows for decades.

From alcohol abuse and failed marriages to legal troubles and several times in prison, the five-time NBA champion’s turbulent private life is well documented.

During his career on the field, Rodman frequently disrupted games by clashing with opponents and officials.

On the other hand, the former TV host also added an exhaustive list of the “cute” celebrities he met during his camera career.

This list included Sophie Monk, Jessica Mauboy, Georgina Lewis, Melissa Hoyer, Kay McGrath, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Casey Donovan, and Shelley Craft.

Melissa Downes, Sophie Walsh, Mike Goldman, ‘Ranger Stacey’ Thomson, Rob Mills, Adam Lambert, Courtney Act, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian also made the list.

Although he hadn’t met either of them himself, the TV star also said he had “heard nice things through friends” about Gretel Killeen and Grant Denyer.