TV chef Gizzi Erskine discusses living with ADHD and ODD

Gizzi Erskine has spoken candidly about living with both Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

The TV chef, 43, described ADHD as her "superpower," but she admitted that if it were possible to eliminate her ODD, she would, because in the past it has been "problematic" and "ruined relationships" for her.

Gizzi explained that the condition creates a vicious cycle where she explodes and then has to apologize and rebuild trust in people before it happens all over again.

The Moroccan-Irish star has also touched upon her issue with the “cool” portrayal of ADHD on social media, confessing that she struggles with the way it’s glorified when it’s something that “almost killed her.”

Speaking about the Mind Matters with the Dr. Sian segment, Gizzi was asked if the disorders could be removed, would she like that?

She said, ‘Take my ODD away, you can have that. That is, those are very problematic and ruined relationships. And I spend my life exploding, apologizing, having to prove yourself, making amends with people, suddenly everyone trusts you again and then does it again. I mean, this is my vicious circle of life, constantly.’

However, Gizzi, an advocate and innovator of the pop-up and underground food scenes, admitted she would “definitely” keep her ADHD.

The media personality explained how many people they work with have the same disorder, and when you put them all together, they create a “cosmic” space.

She explained, “If you put all these ADHD people in the same room, and they get hyper-focused together. And you suddenly see this really magical, operational thing where everyone’s skills come into play.

“And you know, the next person will give you the cutlery you need and hand you your sauce to finish your dish!”

Gizzi went on to discuss her “problem” with social media and portraying ADHD as a “very cool” disorder to have.

She said, “I mean, it’s one of the hottest topics in the world right now on Tiktok and Instagram. There are big store brands that make T-shirts like merch for ADHD and people don’t understand it’s neurodivergent.

‘Your brain is built in a different way. It works in a very different way. You function completely differently from the rest.

‘And people have characteristics. And you can read these, take these quizzes or read these things, we’re going to see people doing a dance that’s meant to show you ADHD and a lot of people are going now and trying to get a diagnosis, which on the one hand is brilliant.

“So a weird dichotomy because you have this really important side where you, you know, I’m really glad I had the help. I’m glad I had the information, the knowledge to know that I have some issues that I really need to take care of – my brain is different.

“And it made me me again. That said, the NHS waiting list is now completely out of control. And of course the government needs to invest more money, but there are no doctors, there is no help.

‘So we also have to arrange that for the people who are really having a hard time. It’s not a nice thing. It’s not a trend. It’s not cool. I’ve had so many problems, and I’ll be honest and say sometimes… it almost killed me.’

Diagnosed as an adult, Gizzi explained that as a child she was “very much in her own head” and didn’t have the outlet of energy typically associated with ADHD.

She said, I was just in my own head, screaming, actually, trying to be heard and seen for all this information constantly going off in my head.

“And I think what often happens with guys is that they get really hyperactive and bounce off the wall. And that kind of becomes their natural ADHD release. Whereas for me I was very introverted, and this little explosive brain that had the hyperactivity, but in a very insular way.

“I didn’t have the ability to run around, which is ironically how I’ve grown up now as an adult. I mean, I’m definitely hyperactive. I mean, I have all three types of ADHD, one is hyperactivity. One is hyper-distraction. And the other is a combined type, which creates this ability to do both at the same time, which I think is becoming one of the greatest superpowers, you know.

“I believe it’s one of the contributors to my success, where I can really handle a situation and give it better than your average person and really get invested in a moment with this really extreme hyperfocus.”