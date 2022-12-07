TV chef Gizzi Erksine and Libertines frontman Carl Barat close their cafe a year after it opened

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A café opened by celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine and Libertines frontman Carl Barat, it closed just a year after it opened.

Love Cafe in trendy Margate, Kent, was billed as a waterfront art and music venue where first-timers to the seaside town could mingle with the locals.

But a post on the cafe’s Instagram revealed that the place was ‘now closed for business’, and its lease is now up. for sale with agent Miles & Barr.

The venue opened in the fall of 2021 with restaurateur Gizzi, Carl, his partner Edie Langley, and music industry insider Ronnie Traynor helming.

The cafe, in Margate, Kent, was launched by celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine (top) and Libertines frontman Carl Barat (centre).

Ronnie Traynor said: “The lease is now up for sale and we look forward to finding the right people to take over and help realize its full potential.”

The cafe hosted curry nights, live music and quiz nights before it closed in recent weeks.

Carl lived in Margate with co-frontman Pete Doherty until moving to France.

When the cafe first opened, Carl said, “It’s all down here, there’s always something going on – I’m on a roof right now in a hammock.”

The venue opened in autumn 2021 and hosted curry nights, live music and quiz nights.

A post on the cafe’s Instagram revealed that the place was ‘now closed for business’

Carl said there was “something in the air” when the cafe first opened last year.

There is something in the air. Margate is so beautiful, it’s close to London, it’s still relatively cheap. It’s a bit like Shoreditch before Foxton moved.

‘It’s inevitable that they will eventually arrive, but for now, we have this wonderful city and the opportunity to do creative things without anyone being financially strapped.

‘Margate is full of fun and creativity. I know there is a long history of people from London. But I think there’s a union with the locals, it doesn’t feel like an invasion.’

The Libertines also own the nearby Albion Rooms, a beachfront hotel and bar.

Carl added, “That’s the goal of Love Cafe – to be inclusive and build something for everyone in the community.”

Now the cafe is marked as a ‘thriving waterfront bar opportunity’ by sellers Miles & Barr.

The sellers, Miles & Barr, have advertised the property as an “opportunity not to be missed”.

Your listing reads: ‘Rare on the market, this property presents itself as an excellent opportunity!

‘Miles & Barr Commercial are delighted to help with the marketing of this ground floor commercial bar situated in the popular Margate Sea Gardens.

“The location of the property is situated in a position of vibrant nightlife, with a large additional footfall during the day throughout the year.”

The rental price is currently £18,000.

The listing also states: ‘The property consists of a large main restaurant and bar and a fully equipped kitchen.

‘The opportunity to break in and start your business almost immediately is available for just £65,000 as a trading premium.

This price includes all advertised equipment including tables and chairs, large bar area and much more.

It is certainly not an opportunity to be missed!